Trump’s ire toward the Meta founder goes back a long way.

Donald Trump threatens to jail Mark Zuckerberg in a Truth Social rant

[Photos: David Ramos/Getty Images, Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Donald Trump’s animosity toward Mark Zuckerberg is getting even more heated. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president threatened to put “election fraudsters” in jail, name-checking the Meta founder in the process.

“All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time,” Trump wrote. “We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT!  ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!”

The threat comes four months after Trump referred to Facebook as the “enemy of the people” on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Last year, Trump also called for Zuckerberg to be prosecuted, writing on Truth Social, “He cheated on the Election(s). The whole system is RIGGED. Why isn’t he being prosecuted? The Democrats only know how to cheat. America isn’t going to take it much longer!”

Trump’s ire toward Zuckerberg goes back a long way. During his presidency, he criticized Facebook and threatened a governmental lawsuit against the company (and Google) for allegedly having a bias against conservatives.

“Look, we should be suing Google and Facebook and all that, which perhaps we will, OK?” Trump told Fox Business Network in June of 2019.

Things escalated in a big way in 2020, though, when Facebook banned Trump indefinitely following the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote at the time. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.” (The ban was eventually shortened to two years and Trump posts on the site regularly now.)

Facebook was the first social media service to indefinitely block Trump. Twitter had previously locked his account for a 12-hour period, but that temporary suspension was lifted by the following day.

