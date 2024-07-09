Donald Trump threatens to jail Mark Zuckerberg in a Truth Social rant

Donald Trump’s animosity toward Mark Zuckerberg is getting even more heated. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president threatened to put “election fraudsters” in jail, name-checking the Meta founder in the process.

“All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time,” Trump wrote. “We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!”

The threat comes four months after Trump referred to Facebook as the “enemy of the people” on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Last year, Trump also called for Zuckerberg to be prosecuted, writing on Truth Social, “He cheated on the Election(s). The whole system is RIGGED. Why isn’t he being prosecuted? The Democrats only know how to cheat. America isn’t going to take it much longer!”

Trump’s ire toward Zuckerberg goes back a long way. During his presidency, he criticized Facebook and threatened a governmental lawsuit against the company (and Google) for allegedly having a bias against conservatives.