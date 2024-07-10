McDonald’s new ad campaign is like a game of ‘I Spy’

In a new ad campaign designed by the creative agency Cossette, McDonald’s Canada is taking an unexpected approach: hiding its classic logo on purpose. The campaign, called “Always Around the Corner,” is an homage to Moving Day, a chaotic period in Quebec, starting July 1 when leases are typically up, and hundreds of renters trek to new destinations.

[Image: Cossette/McDonald’s Canada]

In each of three photographs, the agency styled box-filled (yet, somehow, still aesthetically pleasing) apartments that are meant to represent the first stages of moving into a new place. All of the images contain the McDonald’s golden arches, but it might take a few seconds to actually find them. Cossette’s associate creative director François-Julien Rainville shared in a press release that the visuals were inspired by Where’s Waldo, emphasizing McDonald’s subliminal presence . . . well, pretty much everywhere presence.

[Image: Cossette/McDonald’s Canada]

“Come moving time, you’re always looking for something,” Rainville said. “You look for boxes, you look for parking, you look for what you’re going to eat. But the one thing you don’t have to look for is a McDonald’s.”