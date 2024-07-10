McDonald’s new ad campaign is like a game of ‘I Spy’

I spy, with my little eye . . . the McDonald’s arches?
In a new ad campaign designed by the creative agency Cossette, McDonald’s Canada is taking an unexpected approach: hiding its classic logo on purpose. The campaign, called “Always Around the Corner,” is an homage to Moving Day, a chaotic period in Quebec, starting July 1 when leases are typically up, and hundreds of renters trek to new destinations.
In each of three photographs, the agency styled box-filled (yet, somehow, still aesthetically pleasing) apartments that are meant to represent the first stages of moving into a new place. All of the images contain the McDonald’s golden arches, but it might take a few seconds to actually find them. Cossette’s associate creative director François-Julien Rainville shared in a press release that the visuals were inspired by Where’s Waldo, emphasizing McDonald’s subliminal presence . . . well, pretty much everywhere presence.
“Come moving time, you’re always looking for something,” Rainville said. “You look for boxes, you look for parking, you look for what you’re going to eat. But the one thing you don’t have to look for is a McDonald’s.”
Depicting McDonald’s as a “familiar and comforting” facet of a new neighborhood seems an apt strategy at the moment, given that the chain’s reputation is less for the average Joe and more for a treat every now and then. Fast-food prices have been on the rise of late, with a study from Finance Buzz finding that, over the past decade, the average fast-food menu prices shot up between 39% and 100%.
McDonald’s menu prices had the highest increase of any chain analyzed, doubling since 2014 across popular menu items. While McDonald’s has refuted that statistic, calling it “significantly inflated,” public perception has quite noticeably shifted toward viewing the restaurant as the villain of the fast-food inflation story.
To counteract this trend, McDonald’s committed to offering a $5 meal deal from June 25 at certain restaurants across the U.S. And its marketing team has seemingly been working around the clock to grab the public’s attention, debuting clever campaigns that have included an homage to anime fans, a Smell-O-Vision billboard, and, now, a game of I Spy.