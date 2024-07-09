Google is giving everyone free dark web monitoring. Here’s how to use it

As the number of high-profile data breaches continues to grow, it’s getting harder and harder to keep track of how widely your personal information is spreading on the dark web, the shadowy corners of the Internet known for illicit activities.

Google, though, is giving people a new line of defense. The company has announced it will offer free dark web monitoring to all consumer account holders starting at the end of this month. That will help consumers learn if details like their address, phone number, or email were found among data dumps that hackers sell or release via the dark web.

Google previously offered this service solely to those with a Google One membership but, in an update Tuesday, announced the decision to offer it free to all users.

To access the monitoring, once it goes live, you’ll simply head to Google’s “Results about you” page, which currently lets users sign up for alerts if their personal information appears in search results, giving them the opportunity to remove that information in some cases. (Google can’t remove anything from a third-party site.) The dark web monitoring will be added to that page’s features, alerting users via email or notifications on their smartphone.