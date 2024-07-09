AI startup funding doubled in Q2, Crunchbase data shows

Investors bet $24 billion on AI companies during the second quarter, new Crunchbase data shows, doubling the amount invested in the burgeoning space in the first quarter. AI investments represented 30% of the total dollars invested in the quarter.

AI attracted more investment than all other sectors for the first time since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, Crunchbase finds.

“And there are signs that larger M&A deals increased in Q2, providing much-needed liquidity to venture capital markets,” the report states. Translation: AI companies are getting acquired, providing an immediate payoff to investors. This makes investors very happy.

The $24 billion is the biggest quarterly investment in AI in recent years, even while investors are nervous about the real value AI can create for customers and consumers compared to their sky-high valuations.