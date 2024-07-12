Educating this generation’s dreamers and makers

BY Savannah College of Art and Design4 minute read

For 45 years, SCAD has adapted and responded to industry needs. Now, offering 28 STEM-designated majors, including the first and only Bachelor of Fine Arts in User Experience research, developed in collaboration with Google, SCAD has demonstrated a unique ability to innovate in emerging technologies. From Commodore Amigas in the ’80s to the Sony and GoPro cameras that made the world’s first virtual reality musical in 2017, SCAD ensures that students have the tools they need to thrive. It is also the only university in the world to have two LED volume stages, allowing students at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses to create and explore filmmaking’s new frontier. Today, AI is the next chapter in the university’s legacy of innovation.

We’re at a tipping point of how AI is going to be linked with our workplace environments as well as our teaching.” SuAnne Fu,

Dean of SCAD’s School of Creative Technology “We’re at a tipping point of how AI is going to be linked with our workplace environments as well as our teaching,” said SuAnne Fu, Dean of SCAD’s School of Creative Technology. “If we can work faster and perform better, we have more time for conversations and storytelling.” As this technology transforms industries and education, designers are poised to be the dreamers and makers who infuse AI-fueled creations with humanity. EDUCATORS AND INDUSTRY LEADERS COLLABORATE As students experiment with AI for their design and academics, SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace organized the 2024 SCAD AI Summit to formalize the technology’s role in improving design education and to explore strategies that future-proof graduates. SCAD students participating in a hands-on AI workshop. Moderated by Utkarsh Seth, senior staff UX manager for Android at Google and professional SCAD mentor, the SCAD AI Summit gathered university and creative leaders from companies including Google, Netflix, Gensler, and ServiceNow to share their insights on AI’s impact and their expectations from emerging designers. As Bob Weis, Global Leader of Entertainment at Gensler and Executive in Residence at SCAD said: “My strongest interest is storytelling and creating evocative experiences in everyday worlds. How do we use AI to intensify our emotional connections?”

Prior to the summit, SCADask, the university’s leading research team, administered a survey to creative business leaders yielding data to guide the summit’s conversation and inform the inaugural AI Insights Report. GUIDED INSIGHTS INFORM DESIGN DISCIPLINES Rather than replacing creativity, AI is a technology for enhancement. “The ability to visualize what you want, articulate it and communicate it so that the technology can build it—and then recognize that you’ve achieved the desired results—is going to be more important than the technical skills,” said Amy Lokey, chief experience officer at ServiceNow. AI Insights 2024 explains how curiosity, playfulness, adaptability and confidence, along with fundamentals like communication, writing, critical thinking, research, and presentation remain crucial skills that employers value. Kate Aronowitz, portfolio operations lead at Google Ventures and SCAD graphic design alumna, agreed, “Good people can use the tools. Great people know why and how.”

The report shows how AI becomes a collaborator in the design process. Dan Bartlett, Dean of SCAD’s School of Animation and Motion, observes how AI provides new opportunities for students to ideate and work more iteratively in their design process. “The tools they are training are helping them make quick turnaround concepts,” Bartlett said. “What should take days—they’re doing in hours or even minutes, exploring an array of design possibilities.” AI expands opportunities for storytelling, creative direction roles, and access to production. Creative leaders agree that, in order to stay ahead, designers enhance their value to employers by understanding business principles and adapting to nonlinear career paths. Most importantly, AI Insights 2024 explains that designers who employ AI must help engineers and technologists develop and maintain the ethics that surround its use, from anticipating psychological impacts to ensuring design for the common good. Bartlett said these conversations are critical: “When talking to students about technology, but especially artificial intelligence, it’s important to start from a place of empathy.”

advertisement

Designers must apply global, diverse and equitable values while maintaining transparency, accountability, and respect for privacy and intellectual property. DRIVING THE FUTURE AT SCAD As AI infinitely expands the future of design, VP and Head of User Experience for Google Workspace, Fred Gilbert emphasized, “This is a time for visionaries.” To offer the best design education, SCAD embraces AI to fulfill its mission: prepare talented students for creative professions through engaged teaching and learning in a positively oriented university environment. Throughout this technological evolution, SCAD will expand university resources and monitor AI’s impact on creative careers. Recently, the university launched the SCAD AI Advantage Portal, a dynamic and strategic resource hub for the design community. The next AI summit, to be held in 2025, will offer a checkpoint for industry leaders to discuss university enhancements and research, and offer continued insights that make SCAD the preeminent source of knowledge in the disciplines it teaches.