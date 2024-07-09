Evolve Bank says a Russia-linked gang stole millions of customers’ data

The Memphis-based lender said in a filing with Maine’s attorney general on Monday that more than 7.6 million people were impacted in a February 9 breach organized by the Russian-linked criminal organization LockBit. Evolve discovered the data breach on May 29, according to the filing.

The company said that criminals likely downloaded information including names, Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, and contact information. Evolve employees’ personal information was also likely affected, it said in a press release on Monday. The company is still looking into what other personal information was affected, including information on its Business, Trust, and Mortgage customers.

“The security of our customers’, partners’ and employees’ information is a priority, and we are committed to supporting them through this process,” the press release states.