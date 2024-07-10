Wilson and Caitlin Clark designed three new basketballs, inspired by her career

In second grade, Caitlin Clark wrote a letter to her future self that included two goals: “Get a basketball scholarship, play in the WNBA.” Clark went on to emerge as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and, as of just last Saturday, the first-ever WNBA rookie to record a triple-double . Now, her original second grade mantra will appear on a line of Wilson basketballs—making Clark the only athlete to develop a signature collection with Wilson besides Michael Jordan.

The collection, called the “Limitless Series,” debuted online this week and in select Wilson stores. It includes the 3951, a $99.95 Evo NXT Game Ball (the same model that’s used in the NCAA and WNBA); the Ascent, which is a $39.95 indoor/outdoor ball; and the Repetition, a $24.95 ball for outdoor courts.

[Photo: Wilson]

“As fans of Caitlin, we’ve been following her career and wanted to showcase the iconic elements that have made her a household name,” Christopher Rickert, Wilson’s global product director of team sports wrote in an email to Fast Company. “We researched her basketball career, her personal style and her biggest moments that changed the game. From her jersey number ‘22’ to her Iowa roots, record-breaking college achievements and the defining logo ‘three’s’—each of these elements have been woven into the Limitless Series.”

All of the balls incorporate their own easter eggs tied to Clark’s rise to basketball fame. The Repetition is an ode to her early days practicing outside and on courts across Iowa. It features a geometric design that contains hidden iterations of the number 22, which Clark has worn throughout her career as a nod to her birthday on January 22. The 3951 chronicles Clark’s college days. Its name points to her record-setting career points with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and her inspirational second grade letter is penned inside the Wilson brand name. Finally, the Ascent looks to Clark’s future by incorporating the black and white color scheme of the WNBA game ball.