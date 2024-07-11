Fitness tracker sales soared for years without boosting physical activity, analysis shows

Worldwide sales of fitness trackers increased from $14 billion in 2017 to over $36 billion in 2020 . The skyrocketing success of these gadgets suggests that more people than ever see some value in keeping tabs on the number of steps they take, flights of stairs they climb, time they spend sitting and calories they burn.

The manufacturers of these devices certainly want consumers to believe that tracking fitness or health-related behaviors will spur them on to increase their activity levels and make them healthier.

Our analysis of research published over the past 25 years suggests otherwise.

We are professors of kinesiology—the science of human body movement—at Boise State, the University of Tennessee and the University of North Florida. To learn whether and how physical activity has changed in the years since fitness trackers became popular, we analyzed more than two decades of research from several industrialized nations—all conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic.