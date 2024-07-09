Frozen chicken recalled over listeria fears: Toss these kebab and patty products right now

Al-Safa US, an importer based in Mississauga, Ontario, is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of imported frozen ready-to-eat chicken products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced.
What products are being recalled?
The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products were produced on June 5, 2024, in Canada, and imported to the U.S. on June 13, 2024 and June 21, 2024. The products being recalled include:
- Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab in 12.1-oz. cardboard box package with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the package
- Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty in 14.11-oz. cardboard box package of with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the package
These products bear the establishment number “866” inside the Canadian mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The issue was identified after FSIS conducted routine product testing and found that the products might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
What is Listeria monocytogenes?
Listeria monocytogenes, when ingested, can cause the foodborne bacterial infection, listeriosis, a serious condition for immunocompromised people, and possibly older adults, pregnant women, and newborns. It can also affect people outside these risk groups, though less commonly. It is treated with antibiotics.
Individuals in higher-risk categories who develop flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming contaminated food should seek medical attention and inform their healthcare provider of their potential exposure.
What are the food poisoning symptoms?
Listeriosis symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
What should consumers do?
Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them. They should be returned to the place of purchase for a refund or disposed of properly so that animals or other people cannot access the food.
Who should I contact for more information?
Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. To report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, consumers can access the 24-hour online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.
FSIS regularly performs recall effectiveness checks to ensure that recalling companies notify their customers about the recall and take necessary actions to remove the product from the market. The retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website when available.