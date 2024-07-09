Frozen chicken recalled over listeria fears: Toss these kebab and patty products right now

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

Al-Safa US, an importer based in Mississauga, Ontario, is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of imported frozen ready-to-eat chicken products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced.

What products are being recalled? The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products were produced on June 5, 2024, in Canada, and imported to the U.S. on June 13, 2024 and June 21, 2024. The products being recalled include: Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab in 12.1-oz. cardboard box package with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the package

Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty in 14.11-oz. cardboard box package of with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the package These products bear the establishment number “866” inside the Canadian mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The issue was identified after FSIS conducted routine product testing and found that the products might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

What is Listeria monocytogenes? Listeria monocytogenes, when ingested, can cause the foodborne bacterial infection, listeriosis, a serious condition for immunocompromised people, and possibly older adults, pregnant women, and newborns. It can also affect people outside these risk groups, though less commonly. It is treated with antibiotics. Individuals in higher-risk categories who develop flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming contaminated food should seek medical attention and inform their healthcare provider of their potential exposure. What are the food poisoning symptoms? Listeriosis symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.