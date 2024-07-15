Companies need to understand the future more than ever. Here’s how to integrate forecasting into your business

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

Being a futurist or forecaster sounds like a pretty great gig. As Amy Webb, CEO of advisory firm Future Today Institute, describes it, the foresight discipline at many companies is typically part of marketing or innovation teams. Executive leadership sees these professionals “as the people who go out there and find us all the cool stuff that’s happening.”

However, Webb, whose firm helps clients plan for the future, urges her fellow futurists to closely align their work with corporate strategy rather than producing vision reports that are “full of aspirations and ambitions, and not at all tied to any strategic action,” she says. At a time when running a business is increasingly challenging and complex, foresight needs to work across corporate teams and leadership to create data-driven scenarios that will help leaders set strategy and make investments for the future, she says.

Building a future-focused culture

At the same time, companies can do more to get their employees to look around corners. I asked Webb, who specializes in strategic foresight, to share some ideas on how businesses can inject foresight into their organizations. She says companies committed to creating a forward-looking culture need to start with a robust and well-funded foresight team that could be a resource for the entire corporation. (A budget-constrained organization could opt to work with an outside firm with a process that meshes well with its own.) Human resources might tap the foresight team for a project on the future of work or hiring trends, for example, while the chief of procurement might want to jointly explore the role of artificial intelligence in supply chains. Future Today Institute helped a Norwegian media company successfully implement an internal “center of excellence” model that allows other departments to bring projects to its futurist team for collaboration.