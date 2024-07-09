Igniting exceptional healthcare: Altais’ mission to put patients first

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

Nishant Anand, M.D., CEO of healthcare company Altais, saw an opportunity to revolutionize the healthcare space. Recognizing the challenges faced by physicians, patients and the system as a whole, he envisioned a new approach that would prioritize patient long-term outcomes and provider wellbeing.

“At Altais, we put the patient at the center of everything we do,” Anand says. “We service everyone–the underserved, the affluent and average working people. Our focus is on equitable care delivered in a personalized manner. My personal mission is to improve the health of individuals so they can live their best lives.” Altais is creating an innovative healthcare landscape that nurtures the health and well-being of physicians, patients and the clinical community. As a forward-thinking population health system that delivers care, Altais distinguishes itself by focusing on long-term health outcomes as its most important metric. “We recognized that while America has some of the best point-of-care healthcare globally, there’s room for improvement in the overall system,” Anand says. “We at Altais want to be a catalyst for positive change so that people can get the care they need and improve their health over time.”

Anand points out that American healthcare has opportunities for enhancement, particularly in the areas of care integration and administrative efficiency. “We’re looking to streamline the system, reducing redundancies that cost people money and complicate information flow for healthcare providers,” Anand says. “For instance, we’re deploying solutions to eliminate unnecessary repeated tests during hospital and physician visits. This not only eases the financial burden on patients, but it also simplifies processes for providers by giving them medical information for patients when they need it.” This is just one of the many healthcare challenges Altais is excited to tackle. As a board-certified emergency medicine physician, Anand has seen firsthand the fragmentation in health care that can sometimes result in patients landing in the emergency room due to a lack of preventive care.

HOLISTIC CARE CREATES BETTER OUTCOMES Anand and his colleagues at Altais are passionate about their belief that better patient outcomes stem from a holistic approach to healthcare. Altais focuses on supporting care providers and collaborating with medical groups that prioritize improving the health of populations through the delivery of value-based care. “We’re continuously analyzing what’s working well in healthcare and identifying areas for improvement,” says Anand. “We spend a lot of time brainstorming innovative solutions and exploring new opportunities to enhance the healthcare system. The spirit of continuous improvement permeates throughout our organization.”

This commitment to holistic care and innovative solutions is evident in Altais’ practical approach to patient health. For instance, Los Angeles clinics regularly partner to give well-fitting shoes to their diabetic patients. Good footcare prevents foot ulcers and wounds that can result in infections and even in amputations. By focusing upstream on holistic care such as shoes, patients’ long-term health outcomes are improved. Altais uniquely positions itself as the epicenter of all four components of healthcare. It pays physicians for care on behalf of insurance companies; provides healthcare coverage for its own employees and those of other companies; delivers care via its physicians and medical practices; and handles all the administrative work behind the scenes to keep operations running smoothly. PRIORITIZING PHYSICIAN WELL-BEING

Recognizing the importance of physician wellness, Anand and his team have collaborated with doctors to improve the physician experience and decrease “pajama time,” the industry term for time when physicians are documenting in electronic medical records after work hours. “We’re committed to supporting our healthcare providers and ensuring they have a healthy work-life balance,” Anand says. “At Altais, we actively support doctors and nurses experiencing burnout by addressing it before it becomes an issue. We’re dedicated to creating sustainable and fulfilling work environments for all healthcare professionals.” Altais employs technological tools to streamline physician and nurse workloads, including ambient dictation tools utilizing generative artificial intelligence that transcribe during patient exams, saving valuable time and making for a more complete patient record.

INCENTIVIZING PHYSICIANS FOR PATIENT OUTCOMES “To achieve true transformation, we’re aligning physician incentives with patient well-being,” Anand says. Altais has implemented an innovative model that incentivizes doctors based on positive patient outcomes, moving away from the traditional fee-for-service approach.

“When teens complete their preventative vaccinations, patients with chronic conditions see symptom reduction or those with kidney disease avoid dialysis, the doctor receives a bonus,” Anand says. “This system rewards doctors for prioritizing patient health, benefits patients through a better quality of life and health and aligns with physicians’ desire to provide exceptional care.” In a fee-for-service model, physicians are compensated when they see a patient in their office or perform a procedure. In the pay-for-value model, physicians are rewarded for doing the right clinical thing and helping their patients achieve their best health outcomes. LEVERAGING TECHNOLOGY

AI has enabled Altais to scale by automating many previously manual administrative tasks. Appointment reminders and test result deliveries are now managed automatically, freeing up staff for other important matters. “We’re excited about the potential of AI in healthcare,” says Anand. “While we’re thoughtfully considering its use in clinical applications, it’s already proving invaluable in streamlining operations. We’re at a pivotal time in healthcare history, and technology is a key enabler of our mission.” SHARING THE MODEL INDUSTRY-WIDE