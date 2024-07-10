What Verizon’s chief HR exec learned from working for the CIA

Unlike some executives, Christina Schelling, chief talent and diversity officer at Verizon, appears comfortable when making predictions about the future.

Perhaps the most pressing unanswered question about the future of work is how leaders like Schelling will embrace AI—and whether the technology will merely take over certain less desirable tasks or replace workers entirely. Schelling is quick to offer confident remarks that AI will not replace human workers, but will rather enable humans to work more efficiently.

Today, Schelling oversees the 110,000-person company’s talent, succession, and workforce-planning efforts. Previously she led HR teams at Estée Lauder, Prudential Financial, and American Express.

But Schelling started her career at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) where she says she first learned how to make predictions about the actions of individuals.