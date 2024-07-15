Patagonia finally solved the puzzle of how to recycle a wetsuit

BY Elizabeth Segran5 minute read

Product designers are tasked with creating products that their customers will love. Patagonia’s designers do this too, but they’re also saddled with a much harder job: figuring out how to repair that product, then ultimately find a way to recycle it.

This can often be an obstacle-laden, years-long process. Take the brand’s wetsuits, which first launched about two decades ago. After years of tweaking the wetsuit’s design to make it as eco-friendly as possible, Patagonia designers have been on a mission to find a way to recycle it. This year, Patagonia finally found a way to do so with the help of Bolder Industries, a Colorado-based company focused on developing circular solutions for rubber and plastic products. In a breakthrough, the companies have found a way to extract carbon black, a little-known material that makes up 20% of all wetsuits, and reuse it for future wetsuits. [Photo: Scott Soens/Patagonia] The material breakthrough As its name implies, the material is a form of carbon that is black. It’s widely used as a pigment in all kinds of plastic products, from your polyester gym shorts to your electronic devices. The chemical also makes up about 20% of all wetsuits because, in addition to providing a black pigment, it provides structural integrity to the garment.

Bolder Black (Recycled Carbon black produced from old tires, and old Yulex wetsuits) makes up 10-20% of wetsuit rubber ingredients, Sheico factory. [Photo: Ryan ‘Chachi’ Craig/Patagonia] Bolder Industries has developed a way to vaporize the wetsuits, which allows it to isolate the carbon black so that they can extract it. This carbon black is then collected so it can be used in the production of Patagonia’s next generation of wetsuits.



The innovation puts Patagonia one step ahead of the game. Brands might soon be forced to take responsibility for what happens to their products at the end of their life. In the European Union, as well as in New York and California, there is legislation going into effect focused on Extended Producer Responsibility, which forces companies to make their products recyclable, and then makes those companies pay for the recycling of these goods. It’s a small step, but it reveals Patagonia’s broader effort to be responsible for every part of a product it creates, even after the consumer has finished using it. This is often a long, complicated process, but it’s the only way to create a fully circular system in fashion—and to curb the industry’s devastating impact on the planet. [Photo: Are Frapwell/Patagonia] The genius of a wetsuit A wetsuit is a marvel of design. The modern wetsuit was first invented in the early 1950s, as plastic-based materials were growing in popularity. Early wetsuits were made of nylon and spandex, and then eventually neoprene. The garment must perform well against the elements, in order to keep the wearer, dry, warm, and protected.

[Photo: Patagonia] “Wetsuits are in the most tortured environments,” says Corey Simpson, Patagonia’s communications manager. “They’re designed to be skin-tight, but they need to survive maximum tension because you’re stretching it when you’re surfing. They need to survive salt water and sun, which are really degrading environments for the material. So every aspect of the design must work together to be impenetrable.” [Photo: Tim Davis/Patagonia] Patagonia started making wetsuits in 2005 as part of its effort to serve the surfing community. It’s early wetsuits resembled others on the market. They were made of plastic-based materials derived from fossil fuels. One of those plastic-based materials, neoprene, also happens to be manufactured in a way that releases a lot of toxic chemicals into the environment. “There’s a lot of off-gassing of toxic chemicals,” says Mackenzie Warner, a material developer at Patagonia. “There are aspects of human health to consider.” Warner and other product developers at Patagonia set out to find alternative materials that had a smaller environmental footprint. Last year, it transitioned to rubber, which has a lot of the same qualities as plastic, but is derived from plants. It has added other chemicals into the rubber, to give the wetsuits the same functionality as neoprene ones, including an ability to resist degrading in saltwater.

Buddy Pendergast at the Patagonia Wetsuit Forge [Photo: Tim Davis/Patagonia] The challenge of breaking it down Almost as soon as Patagonia had figured out a way to make a more sustainable wetsuit, its team began thinking about how to responsibly recycle these wetsuits back into new wetsuits. This is part of the company’s broader approach to design, which is to ensure that products last as long as possible and then find a way to properly recycle every part of a product at the end of its life. Patagonia has developed programs across the company to extend the product’s life. It has a comprehensive repair program that allows customers to visit any store and have a product mended for free. Once a customer is done using the product, Patagonia wants to keep that product in circulation for as long as possible. Items that are lightly used can be resold on the brand’s secondhand site, called Worn Wear. Patagonia also collects fabric scraps from its factories and invites customers to donate clothes that are beyond repair at collection points in stores so the company can upcycle them into new products in a program known as ReCrafted. The Wetsuit Forge repair tour in New Hampshire September 2023. [Photo: Ryan Struck/Patagonia] But the very final piece of the puzzle is finding a way to responsibly recycle a product that is utterly unusable and would otherwise be destined for a landfill. And ultimately Patagonia wants to create products that can be infinitely recycled back into new products.