Chef Marcus Samuelsson just designed an African-meets-Scandinavian collection for West Elm

BY Elizabeth Segran2 minute read

What happens when you blend African flair with Scandinavian minimalism? You get a cozy, earthy aesthetic that feels like home. At least that’s the feeling that Marcus Samuelsson, the celebrated chef, wants to create through his new 32-piece capsule of kitchen furniture and tableware for West Elm.

Samuelsson spent months partnering with West Elm’s designers to create pieces that reflect the kind of warmth he nurtures at his fifteen restaurants around the world. The collection—which includes a dining table and chairs, a cabinet, lighting, rugs, flatware, and tableware that run from $40 to $1,299—are available on West Elm’s website. [Photo: West Elm] A new design perspective Samuelsson brings a singular point of view to the American culinary scene. He was born in Ethiopia, but was later adopted by a Swedish family and raised Gothenberg. As he grew up and fell in love with cooking, he moved to New York City to launch his culinary empire, which now includes restaurants all over the world. But as he traveled the world, Samuelsson never forgot his roots. “I often went back to Ethiopia, to see where I was born,” he says. “I have a very clear memory of place where my mother brought me home. It was what you might call a hut.” Samuelsson brings his diverse influences to the dishes he creates. At Hav & Mar, his seafood restaurant in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, he blends a Swedish smoked fish with Ethiopian stews like doro wot. At Red Rooster, his Harlem restaurant, he offers traditional soul food like shrimp and grits and crab cakes, but highlights the African influences that inform these dishes.

[Photo: West Elm] But restauranteurs are also interior designers, Samuelsson points out. They must create an aesthetic at their establishments in order to create an ambiance. In Samuelsson’s case, the restaurants span high-end and casual, but they all have aesthetic similarities. He tends to prefer deep, rich color palettes. His luxurious Metropolis restaurant is paneled in dark wood and the seating features orange cushions. At Vibe BBQ, his relaxed joint in Newark, the walls are painted blue, and blue light comes through the windows at the bar. Samuelsson has always felt that creating kitchen furniture and tableware was a natural extension of his brand. And when West Elm suggested a partnership, he jumped at the opportunity. West Elm’s design team helped him bring his vision to life. The Ethiopian influences are very clear in this collection. There’s a napkin set that features four different prints that reflect Ethiopian design. There’s also a jute rug lined with a checked pattern that also calls to mind African patterns. [Photo: West Elm] One of the most distinctive pieces is a bar cabinet that is painted dark blue and features a pattern of carved lines on the doors that adds texture and complexity. All of the dinnerware also features a carved, textured pattern, and comes in both an azure blue and earthy red.