Inside Uber’s new plan to route around traffic at the Paris Olympics

Efficiently making your way around a national capital during the Olympics could be an Olympic sport in its own right.
Uber’s plan to avoid losing that game in Paris starts with a feature that gives drivers the ability to report crashes and traffic so that others don’t also find themselves (and their passengers) in the same stream of brake lights.
In the U.S., the Uber app only lets drivers flag incorrect directions and street closures. Now, with what the San Francisco company calls “user-generated navigation,” drivers in Paris will also get tools for times when the problem isn’t the route but all of the other drivers on it.
“This provides drivers with an easy, one-tap solution to report updates or inaccuracies with on-trip navigation,” says Divya Dalapathi, Uber’s director of product management. “This is the top requested feature from our drivers.”
Uber already has what Dalapathi calls “marketplace data”—a combination of “aggregated and anonymized trip traces” with data from “multiple third-party GPS providers”—that can offer higher-level insights, such as seeing that drivers have begun ignoring a street they had previously taken.
But live behind-the-wheel reports can allow Uber’s routing algorithms to work around traffic faster, with a check from dedicated teams to confirm driver reports with marketplace data. Dalapathi also plays up how this brings “a sense of freshness and trust” to the relationship between gig-economy drivers and their income source.
And in Paris, anybody trying to make their way through the city will face layers of security zones around Olympic facilities that will further complicate navigation. Uber plans to have staff in multiple locations watching trip activity around Paris to push navigation updates to apps as needed.