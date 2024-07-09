Inside Uber’s new plan to route around traffic at the Paris Olympics

Efficiently making your way around a national capital during the Olympics could be an Olympic sport in its own right.

Uber’s plan to avoid losing that game in Paris starts with a feature that gives drivers the ability to report crashes and traffic so that others don’t also find themselves (and their passengers) in the same stream of brake lights.

In the U.S., the Uber app only lets drivers flag incorrect directions and street closures. Now, with what the San Francisco company calls “user-generated navigation,” drivers in Paris will also get tools for times when the problem isn’t the route but all of the other drivers on it.

“This provides drivers with an easy, one-tap solution to report updates or inaccuracies with on-trip navigation,” says Divya Dalapathi, Uber’s director of product management. “This is the top requested feature from our drivers.”