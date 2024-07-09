Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The rideshare platform aims to optimize routes with more crowdsourced data from drivers.

Inside Uber’s new plan to route around traffic at the Paris Olympics

[Photos: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images, Uber]

BY Rob Pegoraro4 minute read

Efficiently making your way around a national capital during the Olympics could be an Olympic sport in its own right.

Uber’s plan to avoid losing that game in Paris starts with a feature that gives drivers the ability to report crashes and traffic so that others don’t also find themselves (and their passengers) in the same stream of brake lights.

In the U.S., the Uber app only lets drivers flag incorrect directions and street closures. Now, with what the San Francisco company calls “user-generated navigation,” drivers in Paris will also get tools for times when the problem isn’t the route but all of the other drivers on it.  

“This provides drivers with an easy, one-tap solution to report updates or inaccuracies with on-trip navigation,” says Divya Dalapathi, Uber’s director of product management. “This is the top requested feature from our drivers.”

Uber already has what Dalapathi calls “marketplace data”—a combination of “aggregated and anonymized trip traces” with data from “multiple third-party GPS providers”—that can offer higher-level insights, such as seeing that drivers have begun ignoring a street they had previously taken. 

But live behind-the-wheel reports can allow Uber’s routing algorithms to work around traffic faster, with a check from dedicated teams to confirm driver reports with marketplace data. Dalapathi also plays up how this brings “a sense of freshness and trust” to the relationship between gig-economy drivers and their income source.

And in Paris, anybody trying to make their way through the city will face layers of security zones around Olympic facilities that will further complicate navigation. Uber plans to have staff in multiple locations watching trip activity around Paris to push navigation updates to apps as needed.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rob Pegoraro has been contributing to Fast Company since the summer of 2019. He focuses mainly on such tech-policy topics as broadband access, the power of social platforms, digital privacy and its lack of legal protection, and the evolving security landscape from his perch next door to Washington, D.C., but also ventures into such tech-related areas like the commercial space industry, the future of transportation on roads and in the skies, and expanding frontiers in cleantech. More

Explore Topics