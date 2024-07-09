Pitchbook says defense tech is a stalwart in an otherwise chilly VC environment

Technology companies, especially small ones, have often had difficulty selling their wares to the Pentagon thanks to bureaucratic red tape and excruciatingly slow sales cycles. And the U.S. greatly needs to work with the tech sector in order to stay competitive in a world of increasingly high-tech (and AI-powered) weapons systems.
But over the past year a narrative has developed that the defense tech sector is heating up. Now Pitchbook has published some numbers that put data behind the chatter.
According to Pitchbook, while overall venture capital deals have slowed over the past year, the defense tech sector has weathered the storm better than most others.
U.S. VC investment began tumbling in 2022, hit bottom in 2023, and hasn’t recovered. Meanwhile, defense tech investment remained relatively steady. VCs put $35.8 billion behind startups across 800 deals in 2022, and $34.9 billion invested across 627 deals in 2023.
“The decline in [defense tech] is less than the broader decline in VC, which suggests that defense-adjacent companies continue to attract VC funding and may not be as risky as generally thought,” Pitchbook emerging-tech analyst Ari Javaheri tells Fast Company in an email. (These difficult years come on the heels of a 2021 and 2022 that National Venture Capital Association CEO Bobby Franklin called “the two biggest years in the history of venture capital.”)
So far in 2024, private investors have bet $9.1 billion on defense tech startups across 228 investments, Pitchbook research shows.
The number and value of exits (defense tech startups getting acquired or going public) in 2024 are nothing spectacular, Pitchbook says, but they’re on pace to beat last year’s numbers. The sector produced 39 exits worth $2.2 billion in 2023, and have already produced 35 exits worth $8.3 billion just halfway through 2024.