Pitchbook says defense tech is a stalwart in an otherwise chilly VC environment

Technology companies, especially small ones, have often had difficulty selling their wares to the Pentagon thanks to bureaucratic red tape and excruciatingly slow sales cycles. And the U.S. greatly needs to work with the tech sector in order to stay competitive in a world of increasingly high-tech (and AI-powered) weapons systems.

But over the past year a narrative has developed that the defense tech sector is heating up. Now Pitchbook has published some numbers that put data behind the chatter.

According to Pitchbook, while overall venture capital deals have slowed over the past year, the defense tech sector has weathered the storm better than most others.

U.S. VC investment began tumbling in 2022, hit bottom in 2023, and hasn’t recovered. Meanwhile, defense tech investment remained relatively steady. VCs put $35.8 billion behind startups across 800 deals in 2022, and $34.9 billion invested across 627 deals in 2023.