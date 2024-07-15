How ‘I, Robot’ eerily predicted the current dangers of AI

When the robot apocalypse hits, where will you be? If you’re a resident of dystopian Chicago in 2035, you’re in luck—you have Will Smith on your side.

In I, Robot, the summer blockbuster released 20 years ago this month, Smith plays Del Spooner, a homicide detective in the Chicago Police Department who’s called upon to solve a mysterious suicide at the nation’s leading robotics laboratory, U.S. Robotics. The company’s founder, Alfred Lanning, has apparently thrown himself to his death, but Spooner suspects foul play and soon finds himself on the hunt for a rogue humanoid robot that’s emerged as the prime suspect (and along the way, he’ll try to prevent an all-out robot revolt against their corporeal overlords).

The film, which was based on Isaac Asimov’s 1950 short story collection, grossed $353 million at global box offices, though it received lukewarm reviews from critics. But in the chatbot era, it feels more prescient and urgent than ever.

In the film, U.S. Robotics has programmed into its robots three laws that act as a sort of moral blueprint: (1) robots cannot harm humans and must intervene if they come into harm’s way, (2) robots must follow human orders unless they violate Rule 1, (3) robots must protect themselves unless that would violate Rules 1 or 2. It’s a simple three-step system of governance that commands every robot that walks around on the street alongside humans—driving trucks, delivering packages, and running errands. It’s an assurance that our robots won’t deceive us, won’t hurt us, won’t kill us.