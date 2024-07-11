This plastic-free speaker looks like a sculpture and is fully recyclable

Imagine, if you will, a typical home speaker. Now, subtract all the frills and details that come to mind—like logos, raised edges, and glowing lights—and you’ve arrived at something akin to the first prototype of the new Monolith Aluminum.

The speaker, designed by the Swedish studio Nocs Design, is the second iteration of the original plywood-based Monolith. While the first Monolith speaker featured a minimal design, with just five speakers mounted into a matte black box, the Monolith Aluminum takes simplicity to another level. Crafted out of recycled aluminum billets, the new speaker is a smooth, ultra-skinny slab that’s small enough to fit in a purse—and notably, it’s devoid of the plastic that most other speakers require. Five circular clusters of holes are the only real indicator of the object’s function.

[Photo: Nocs Design]

“I wanted to bring all the know-how and performance down to a more compact format,” says Nocs’ head of design Daniel Alm. “We learned a lot from the original Monolith. Also, I had an urge to be able to keep a consistency in the manufacturing—machining, anodizing, and sandblasting allows that to a greater extent than plywood. It’s kind of an obsession to deliver a perfect product for our customers.”

[Photo: Nocs Design]

According to Alm, one of the advantages of being a small player in the industry is the ability to aim for perfection with the finishes on every product. For the Monolith Aluminum, he had two main goals in mind for the final design: timelessness and sustainability.