The top 1% of real estate agents account for 15% of home sales

The elevated-mortgage-rate environment is proving particularly challenging for small players and newcomers to the housing sector. Many smaller mortgage shops are going under and many small builders are losing market share to deep-pocketed big builders with their own in-house mortgage arms. Newbie “pandemic agents” who joined the industry during the height of the pandemic housing boom are walking away, realizing that 2021 was an anomaly.

Yet despite the spike in mortgage rates, many of the top real estate agents are not only holding market share, but taking it.

Indeed, according to a custom analysis that BatchService, a fast-growing property intelligence and technology company, did for ResiClub, the top 1% of real estate agents over the past 12 months made up a staggering 15% of U.S. home sales.