The top 1% of real estate agents account for 15% of home sales

The elevated-mortgage-rate environment is proving particularly challenging for small players and newcomers to the housing sector. Many smaller mortgage shops are going under and many small builders are losing market share to deep-pocketed big builders with their own in-house mortgage arms. Newbie “pandemic agents” who joined the industry during the height of the pandemic housing boom are walking away, realizing that 2021 was an anomaly.
Yet despite the spike in mortgage rates, many of the top real estate agents are not only holding market share, but taking it.
Indeed, according to a custom analysis that BatchService, a fast-growing property intelligence and technology company, did for ResiClub, the top 1% of real estate agents over the past 12 months made up a staggering 15% of U.S. home sales.
In Florida and Texas, the top 1% of real estate agents made up 23% and 19%, respectively, of home sales, according to BatchService.
Why do top agents hold so much market share? There are a few likely reasons.
- Skill level: Many top agents typically have more experience and have honed their skills over many years, making them more effective at closing deals.
- Market knowledge: Many have deep knowledge of their local market, trends, and pricing.
- Networks: Top agents often have extensive networks of contacts, including other agents, lenders, contractors, and potential buyers or sellers.
- Repeat clients and referrals: They often have a large base of repeat clients and receive numerous referrals, leading to a steady stream of business.
- Marketing power/brand recognition: High-performing real estate agents typically invest in advanced marketing tools and strategies, such as professional photography, staging, online marketing, and social media campaigns. They often work with well-known agencies or have established personal brands that attract clients.
Why should homebuyers, sellers, and investors care?
Often top agents have access to more listings, including off-market properties, giving buyers more options. Experienced agents with market share may also help negotiate better deals, potentially saving buyers, sellers, and investors money.