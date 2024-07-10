Now, Hong Kong watch designer Raskh is claiming that he has created the world’s first watch with a built-in bottle opener, called the Leverage. The Leverage is not, in fact, the first watch-bottle opener hybrid—that would be this horror, which technically only incorporates a bottle opener into the watch’s wristband. But Raskh managed to put the opener on the actual timepiece by using a clever built-in mechanism.

[Image: Raskh]

The patented Lever-ge’s case design is a thing of wonder. The 0.54-inch-thick, 1.73-inch-wide machined solid aluminum body is made of two separate bodies that are held together by a mechanical lock. The inner-case body contains the movement—an automatic Miyota 8217, made in Japan. Meanwhile, the 1.3-inch-wide watch face has a clean, classic design available in black and white with luminescent hands and hour markers. The inner case sits perfectly inside the outer case thanks to a bolt that fits into a rectangular hole with rounded corners.

In its normal position, the watch looks like any other sports watch. But when you rotate the octagonal crown placed at its 8 o’clock position, you unlock a mechanism that will push the inner-case body out, leaving a hole on the backside of the watch that works as a bottle opener. Once the bottle cap is popped, you can snap the watch face and case back together and lock it in place. According to Raskh, the Leverage will be water-resistant to 164 feet because . . . you never know when you’ll need a Corona while underwater.