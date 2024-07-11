AI romantic companions are on the rise. They have red flags too

Over the past decade, virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence , like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa , have become integral to technologies such as smartphones and social media.

More recently, a new type of humanlike chatbots are on the rise: AI romantic companions. Chatbots are AI-powered programs that engage with humans through text, voice, and images.

Currently, over 100 AI-powered applications—such as myanima.ai, Eva AI, Nomi.AI, and Replika—offer romantic and sexual companions with extensive personalization options, including physical and personality features. Exhibiting remarkable realism, adaptability and interactive fluidity, these AI chatbots can progressively evolve through conversation, fine-tuning their responses to match users’ interests, needs and communication styles.

Modern AI chatbots have increasingly humanlike qualities that raise users’ propensity to engage and form emotional bonds—even to the point of falling in love.