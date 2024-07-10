What matters most to staff well-being? An office window with mysterious and coherent views

Four years after the pandemic forced workers home , companies in New Zealand and elsewhere are summoning staff back to the office .

But office workers are not necessarily thrilled about the prospect. Recent research found returning to the office can negatively affect staff wellbeing. In particular, it can make many employees feel more stressed.

This adds to the decline in wellbeing many have experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic due to social distancing, isolation, daily uncertainty and fear. As a result, there has been an increase in people experiencing stress, anxiety, frustration, isolation and depression.

So how can organisations bring employees back to the office while taking their wellbeing into account?