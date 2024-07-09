Smoke-related deaths from California wildfires have cost billions of dollars in the past decade, study shows

BY The Conversation4 minute read

When wildfires rage, the immediate threat is obvious—but smoke from the fires actually kills far more people than the flames.

As fires become more frequent, that smoke is leading to a public health crisis. In a new study published in the journal Science Advances, we found that wildfire smoke likely contributed to more than 52,000 premature deaths across California alone from 2008 to 2018, with an economic impact from the deaths of more than $430 billion. Previous studies have examined the short-term health risks from wildfire smoke, but few have assessed how exposure to wildfire smoke over years adds up to shorten human lives.

The problem with wildfire smoke We examined the long-term health damages from breathing wildfire smoke. The results, from over a decade, suggest that in years with lots of fire activities—2017 and 2018, for example—wildfire smoke contributed to more than 10,000 deaths annually in California. For comparison, about 4,000 people die in California from traffic accidents each year. Even though most fires are in rural, forested areas, smoke can travel hundreds or thousands of miles. So the health effects are widespread through population centers. For example, California’s Rough Fire of 2015 burned more than 150,000 acres in a mostly rural area of Fresno County, but most mortality impacts in that year were west of the fire in a more populated area of the county and throughout the San Joaquin Valley. In 2018, the year the town of Paradise and several other communities burned, wildfire smoke may have killed as many as 12,000 Californians prematurely.

To conduct this analysis, we looked at annual estimates of wildfire smoke PM 2.5 by ZIP code based on wildfire activity. Unlike most past studies, we looked specifically at exposure to PM 2.5 from wildfires. This allowed us to account for that potentially increased toxicity of smoke. Then, we used a dose-response estimate for the relationship between wildfire-specific air pollution and premature deaths. Dose-response estimates are derived from epidemiological studies that relate air pollution levels to survival. For this study, we adjusted an existing dose-response estimate to account for potential increased toxicity from wildfire smoke. [Rachel Connolly, et al., 2024, CC BY-NC-SA] How to stay safe These findings suggest that society needs to invest in coordinated forest management, wildland-urban interface management, and climate change mitigation, all of which could yield significant public health benefits through reducing the frequency and severity of wildfires and smoke exposure. We will also need to invest more to adapt to the worsened smoke by providing safe areas in schools and other public buildings.