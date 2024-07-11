16-other-ways-generative-ai-tools-can-lighten-your-daily-workflow

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

As the uptick in generative AI continues to be at the forefront of many company workflows, it’s not only relied upon for the efficiency of data and daily tasks, but it’s also useful for boosting brand creativity that will lead to increased growth and a brighter future for the establishment.

To help business teams think outside the box on ways to get the most ROI from AI tools they’ve enlisted, 16 Fast Company Executive Board members offer their best practices to incorporate generative AI into new products and services.

1. SUCCINCT DATA ANALYSIS PROCESS Generative AI can revolutionize data analysis and insight synthesis from clients’ quantitative data. It streamlines the traditionally cumbersome process, significantly reducing the time needed to sift through data while enhancing the accuracy of the results. This speeds up learning and gives you time to make better and more informed decisions. – Greta McAnany, Blue Fever

2. USER-FRIENDLY PLATFORM FOR NON-TECHNICAL USERS As a leading advertising technology company, we’ve leveraged generative AI to unlock advanced data insights for clients without specialized skills. Non-technical users can generate advanced reports and analysis through chat functionalities, previously needing data team assistance. This empowers marketers to make better decisions and optimize campaigns, adding significant value to their business. – Tim Vanderhook, Viant Technology 3. VIRTUAL ASSISTANT FUNCTIONALITIES

Busy executives are bombarded by many lengthy emails, documents, and reports each day. Building AI tools into your daily workflow to quickly summarize the key points into a couple of paragraphs is invaluable. Additionally, having the ability to ask an AI tool for further details is also valuable. – Dean Calhoun, Affygility Solutions 4. CREATIVE GROWTH AND COLLABORATION Use GenAI for creativity and growth, not just efficiency. It can assist with research across vast and at times unrelated domains to discover new insights and form fresh perspectives, be a brainstorming partner to ideate novel solutions, act as an in-the-flow teacher to upskill you on demand, and even be the creative collaborator to help bring ideas to life. Let it be the starting point! – Stela Lupushor, Reframe.Work Inc.

5. INDUSTRIAL CAREER POSSIBILITIES With generative capabilities, Siemens is applying AI across industrial processes at a larger scale, changing how workers interact with our technologies. Think about what’s possible when you no longer need to know a specialized programming language to work with advanced technologies. More people can embark on industrial careers, and they can be more productive and more efficient in their roles. – Barbara Humpton, Siemens 6. EXTRA TIME FOR DIRECT CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP BUILDING

AI has an opportunity to automate the majority of tedious and repetitive tasks for all teams, including sales. With AI sales assistants, for example, the revenue team can now automatically know who to reach out to, when, and with what message. With much of this work automated and optimized with AI, they can spend more time fostering valuable human connections with customers and prospects. – Godard Abel, G2 7. MEASURABLE CLIENT INTERACTIONS THROUGH AUDIO AND VISUAL As an experiential marketing company, we are using AI in the development of video, interactive welcome and directional information, presentation content, music, and entertainment. We’ve found the best uses to be combinations of interactive audio and visual. Our clients can push the boundaries of message delivery, attendees are engaged, and we’re creating bespoke experiences that can be measured. – Jon Forst, Trademark

8. QUALITY AND ACCURACY OF SHARED INFORMATION AI can improve the quality and accuracy of information provided to SaaS clients by leveraging data from other sources. For example, in the field services industry, there’s an opportunity to expand job notes and quotes with information from equipment suppliers or customer support databases. AI-driven insights for field services are also on the horizon, such as proactive maintenance and task analysis. – Rachel Truair, Simpro Group 9. CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES TO ALIGN WITH CUSTOMER SENTIMENT AND REAL-TIME RESPONSES

Generative AI can be incorporated into products and services by embedding it into customer service and engagement processes. It can be used to analyze customer sentiment and generate real-time responses to online queries. With this information, business owners can again use generative AI to tailor launch strategies and marketing content for new products and services. – Keera Godfrey, Naris Communications LLC 10. STRATEGY-LED OUTCOMES THAT BLEND WITH YOUR EXISTING PORTFOLIO Make sure your GenAI adoption is strategy-led and not tech-led. Your products and solutions should not be created just to include GenAI, but it should be a layer on top. That enhances your organization’s core business proposition. It’s important to remember that every tech advancement has to blend into your existing portfolio and drive it forward to ensure sustainable growth. – Krishnan Venkata, LatentView Analytics Corporation

11. REBRAND DESIGN IMAGE OPTIONS AI is becoming more sophisticated by the day and has evolved way past text generation. AI can help produce images or music. You can design a hip new logo that can cater to any style or color. Any company looking at a rebrand or to create a brand could use AI to make the whole process easy, uniform, and to your exact specifications in a matter of minutes. – Jason Hall, Five Channels 12. ABILITY TO SYNCHRONIZE RECORDINGS FOR BUSINESS MEETINGS

AI can create an impact if we’re thoughtful about bringing automation and personalization together in a meaningful way. Take meetings, for example, where we spend most of our days. AI embedded into meeting lifecycle software to produce AI-driven note taking or AI-powered integrations synchronizing data helps drive more intentionality, better outcomes, and more valuable relationships among teams and customers. – Jessica Gilmartin, Calendly 13. CONTENT DEVELOPMENT THAT ‘STAYS ON BRAND’ GenAI is being adopted across our company to empower employees and clients to better create and self-serve on marketing campaigns. We are deploying small language models (SLMs) against client creative and content to ensure that everyone developing content “stays on brand” regardless of channel or medium. The solution leverages years of content and helps develop new ideas as well. – Chad Engelgau, Acxiom

14. DEVELOPMENT OF ‘PROBLEM/SCENARIO’ WHITE PAPER PRESENTATIONS Generative AI is a powerful tool for customer acquisition and business growth. As an example, in attempting to land a new client, you can train and coach a generative AI platform to develop a “problem/scenario” white paper to present with a proposal for services. The goal would be to present a reality-based challenge along with how your company can offer a pragmatic solution. – Anthony Flynn, Amazing CEO LLC 15. CUSTOMER DECISION-MAKING PROMPTS