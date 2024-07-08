16-tips-for-coaching-future-leaders-and-nurturing-their success

BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

Unleashing your full potential as a leader begins with having the willingness to embrace your own humility and enable others to shine. Empowering others to find the right solutions when they are faced with business challenges is an essential part of delegating responsibilities and building stronger teams.

When it comes to helping direct reports develop decision-making strategies at work,16 experts from Fast Company Executive Board agree that it is much better to “coach” people rather than “manage.” This is how potential successful leaders continue to grow. 1. ASK OPEN-ENDED QUESTIONS. One tip for coaching your direct reports is to ask open-ended questions that encourage self-reflection and problem-solving. For example, I asked a team member, “What steps do you think will lead us to our goal?” This empowered them to think critically and develop their solutions. This approach has made my team more proactive, collaborative, and innovative, leading to greater success and growth. – Chris Dyer, Chris Dyer

2. BE OPEN TO IMPLEMENTING YOUR STAFF MEMBERS’ IDEAS. Come from a place of curiosity, knowing that you can learn something from everyone. I have gained some of the best perspectives and innovative ideas from talking to my team. When lightning strikes, I make sure to involve them at every level so they can see how their idea is pulled through. This creates a level of strong trust and respect that every good leader needs to be effective. – Nina Ojeda, Good Creative 3. EMPOWER OTHERS TO FIND THEIR OWN SOLUTIONS AND STAY VESTED IN THE OUTCOMES.

As a cybersecurity leader, I prioritize mentorship and coaching over managing by fostering problem-solving skills through guided questions. This empowers my team to own their solutions, boosting creativity and efficiency in tackling challenges. I once heard, “You lead people and manage equipment, processes, and programs.” Motivate others to have a vested interest in owning it. – Dan Sorensen, Air National Guard 4. HIRE PROACTIVE PEOPLE WHO WANT TO LEARN. My thinking is that the process starts much earlier. You hire people who are naturally curious learners, who are self-directed and don’t need to be nudged (“managed”). They only need to be shown the horizon line and then assured we can make it together. – Patrick Hanlon, Primal Branding

5. DEFINE CLEAR EXPECTATIONS AND PROVIDE TARGETED FEEDBACK. Communicating and modeling leadership expectations is crucial in coaching. You must clearly list and define the key skills your team values. Then, focus people on specific developmental areas. Effective coaching addresses the balance of skill usage while identifying challenges from underuse or overuse. Providing targeted feedback on optimal behavior is essential for the success of the coach and employee. – Chad Engelgau, Acxiom 6. CREATE A COMPANY CULTURE OF CONFIDENT THINKERS.

Teach them how to problem-solve. Early in my career, I had a manager who said, “If you run into a challenge, my door is open, but arrive with at least two suggested solutions rather than just the problem at hand.” This philosophy, as well as the result of the ideas generated, can make a big difference in a company’s culture of confident thinkers. We teach everyone at every level to think this way. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications 7. FOSTER OPPORTUNITIES FOR CROSS-COLLABORATIVE TEAM PARTNERSHIPS. I encourage my team to build strong relationships with go-to-market partners, so they see the bigger picture of how their work impacts the company’s success. This helps further develop skills that foster open communication and cross-collaboration. I also have a Post-it note on my screen that says “Ask a question” as a reminder to coach them through tough issues or see a problem from another angle. – Karen Budell, Totango

8. CONDUCT QUARTERLY AGENDA-DRIVEN MEETINGS. Your direct reports want a road map to success. Creating agenda-driven, productive, quarterly one-on-one meetings where you and the report are crafting that path is step one. Quarterly, the report has “rocks” to move forward. It’s your job to facilitate and remove constraints where possible. Using a check-in system will allow you and them to monitor if they are on or off track at any time so you can coach effectively. – Dawn Sizer, 3rd Element Consulting Inc. 9. LEAN INTO PREFERENCES RATHER THAN TRADITIONS OR REQUIREMENTS.

I use “PTRs.” For example, what are my preferences versus my traditions versus my requirements for the task? I tend to fall back into management mode when I expect things to be done based on preferences or traditions. I’ve had to learn that my staff will (and should) do things differently from me. If the goals are well defined and requirements are clear, I can coach them to find their own way and build a team of leaders. – Nisha Anand, Dream 10. FIND OUT HOW PEOPLE WOULD HANDLE CHALLENGING SITUATIONS. In “coaching,” rather than “managing” direct reports, thought-provoking questions can elevate executive decision-making skills. An example of a question I often ask—even following excellent results—is, “If you were in that situation again, what would you do more, less and the same?” This simple question allows you to probe three different angles of responses and inspires creative thinking for the leader. – Anthony Flynn, Amazing CEO LLC

11. BE A GOOD LISTENER. The best coaches listen and ask powerful questions to bring out the best in their team. I had a boss who coached me, when taking on big cross-functional assignments, to build relationships with all stakeholders and embrace the discourse. While the debate could be uncomfortable, it brought forth a better outcome for big cross-functional projects. I appreciated his coaching. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 12. GIVE PEOPLE TIME TO SEE (AND UNDERSTAND) THE BIGGER PICTURE.

Give people time to solve problems for themselves and empower them to own their solutions. For example, a leader was telling his direct reports that he expects them to work 60 hours a week. Instead of telling him why this was ineffective, I asked him the question: “What is the impact of this on your ability to attract and engage future talent?” He was able to see the bigger picture and commit to a different approach. – Bonnie Davis, HuWork 13. DEVELOP A ‘GROWTH’ MINDSET RATHER THAN A ‘GENIUS’ MINDSET. Focusing on a growth mindset instead of a genius mindset is necessary. You embrace challenges as opportunities for your team to learn and, most importantly, make decisions and conclusions themselves. Avoid the temptation of telling your direct reports what to do and help them problem-solve. This benefits you and the team in the long term because they won’t become dependent on you or expect harsh backlash for their efforts. – Michael Cupps, ActiveOps

14. TRAIN EMPLOYEES FOR THE LONG TERM INSTEAD OF A SHORT-TERM DELEGATION PERIOD. Bringing out the best in your people should be a priority. You onboarded talent for a reason, so now you must simultaneously trust and help to grow their skills and opportunities. My father started our business with determination and hard work, but he also had continuous support and mentoring that focused on training for the long term rather than delegating for the present only. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER 15. ADDRESS UNCOMFORTABLE TOPICS AS NEEDED.