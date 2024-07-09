Housing affordability is so stretched that fewer than 3% of renters can afford to buy in some markets

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the free, daily ResiClub newsletter .

Around 52.3 million of the 134 million families in the United States reside in a home they don’t own. Although some families choose to rent, many can’t afford to buy a home where they live. Among those renter households, only 7.9 million, or 15.1%, can afford to buy an average-priced home in their local market, given current mortgage rates, home prices, and incomes, according to a recent analysis by Zillow economists.

ResiClub reached out to Zillow to get the housing affordability analysis on a regional level. Among the 50 largest metro area housing markets, these 5 have the lowest percentage of non-homeowner households who can afford to buy the average-priced home in their market. Four of the top five cities are located in California.

San Diego (2.6%) San Jose (2.7%) Los Angeles (2.8%) San Francisco (3.7%) Salt Lake City (3.8%)

On the other end of the spectrum, these five markets have the highest percentage of non-homeowner households who can afford to buy the average-priced home in their market: