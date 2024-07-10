10 unconventional team-building activities that actually work

BY Featured9 minute read

Ditch the trust falls and awkward rope courses, because traditional team-building activities can feel forced and, well, a bit cheesy. But building a strong, collaborative team is crucial for success. So, how do you create a memorable experience that actually fosters communication, problem-solving, and camaraderie?

In the quest for stronger team dynamics, we’ve gathered 10 unique perspectives from professionals across industries, from talent acquisition managers to COOs who shared their unconventional team-building activities to try to get your team working together in surprising and engaging ways. From breaking down barriers with karaoke to hosting science fiction hackathons, get ready to unleash your team’s hidden talents and forge lasting bonds through inspiration and a touch of friendly competition. “Red dotting” In our weekly team stand-up meetings, we implemented a process called “red dotting.” When you enter a mall, an airport, or any facility that’s challenging to navigate, there is usually a map in the central location or entryway. That map almost always has a red dot that reads “You are here.”

Well, the red dot process in our stand-ups was just a super brief statement of “where we were” that day, emotionally speaking. Examples are “I’m excited about ______,” or “I’m a little frustrated by ________,” or “My kid had me up all night; I’m exhausted.” These are one-way statements and cannot be challenged or questioned. The point of the exercise is to quickly understand where each of your team members is emotionally/psychologically so that you might be a better teammate and/or set them up for success. It might explain why one person isn’t talkative that day, so you don’t take offense to their short answers. It might mean that you jump in and help them with a task because they are in the weeds or exhausted. This easy exercise creates a deeper connection through communication, which enhances the ability for team collaboration. And it takes just a couple of minutes.

