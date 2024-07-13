What is an answer engine? It’s different from a search engine. Here’s what you need to know

BY Michael Grothaus4 minute read

The rise of generative AI chatbots has ushered in powerful new tools to help us get work done more efficiently. The technology has also introduced a slew of new terms into our lexicon, such as corpus and prompt engineer. But recently, another term has been popping up: “answer engine.”

But just what is an answer engine, and how is it different from a search engine? Here’s what you need to know. Search engine vs. answer engine Everyone knows what a search engine is: it’s Google. Or Bing. Or DuckDuckGo. In other words, it’s an online website where you enter a search query (“What are the best Japanese cities to visit?”) and you get a list of results in the form of web links to external websites. The search engine’s algorithm thinks that the results of these external sources of information are most likely the best places for you to find the answer to your query.

But an answer engine is different. When you enter your query into an answer engine, it gives you the answer to your question right there, in its results. So instead of suggesting external websites that may contain the information to answer your query about the best Japanese cities to visit, the answer engine will just tell you: Tokyo, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Nara, and Osaka. What are some examples of answer engines? Many people assume that an “answer engine” has to be a generative AI chatbot—an AI tool that allows you to you ask it what you’d like to know, and it spits out the answer. But answer engines aren’t necessarily required to be powered by artificial intelligence. Rather, they could source their information, not through the magic of large language models but by simply pulling the answer from a large database or via reliable and tested calculations. A great example of this type of “classic” answer engine is WolframAlpha. Founded in 2009, it was one of the first, and most well-respected, mainstream answer engines. Its data sets and computational knowledge allowed users to get direct answers to their questions in fields ranging from mathematics to chemistry to history. WolframAlpha is generally considered so reliable, in fact, that its answers were directly integrated into early versions of Apple’s Siri (and unlike most Siri answers, the queries answered using WolframAlpha were virtually always accurate).

