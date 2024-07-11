Inside the most Brutalist restaurant ever created

BY Zachary Petit4 minute read



Brutalism does not exactly scream “appetizing.”

With its trademark all-encompassing concrete slabs, unforgiving geometry, and lack of ornament, the pragmatic Postwar architectural movement is not synonymous with fine dining. But then you see Denver’s tiny Michelin-starred Brutø—one of the most Brutalist restaurants ever created—and you realize that you just might’ve had the oft-maligned movement wrong all along. [Photo: Jeff Fierberg/Sora Digital/Wunder Werkz] “Brutalism is about celebrating things as they are,” says Jon Hartman, whose design studio Wunder Werkz just helped the eatery take its core concept to a new level through spatial design and brand work. “A truly beautiful Brutalist building has no veneer, it is what it is—it is concrete, it is wood, it is raw. Brutø’s kitchen celebrates things as they are. It is using grains that are humble and elevating them in a really interesting way, the same as you would use concrete to elevate architectural artistry.”

[Photo: Jeff Fierberg/Sora Digital/Wunder Werkz] When James Beard–award winners Kelly and Erika Whitaker of Id Est launched their 18-seat chef’s counter in Denver’s Free Market in 2019, design movements were not foremost on their minds. Rather, they were thinking about the industrial space they had to work with, their philosophical approach to culinary sustainability, and the unadorned concrete Stefano Ferrara oven from Naples that dominated the tiny space. It called to mind the Spanish word bruto—rough, raw, crude. “We couldn’t really afford to do a full-scale kitchen buildout with the hood and everything,” Kelly Whitaker says. “And so [the oven] very much spoke to me and spoke about the brand and really, just as a focal point, I don’t think anything could be more Brutalist unless I was just cooking off of cinder blocks.” [Photo: Jeff Fierberg/Sora Digital/Wunder Werkz] The hip eatery built a name for itself (and earned a Michelin Star) for its innovative tasting menu, based on Latin American and Asian influences, and for creating a zero-waste ecosystem by using its own heirloom grain, ethically sourced local produce, as well as its own garden and fermentation program (which collectively earned it its Michelin Green Star).

In January, the restaurant brought on a new chef—Top Chef alum Byron Gomez—and the team decided to take the Brutalism theme to new extremes, bringing on Wunder Werkz to help them pull it off. [Photo: Jeff Fierberg/Sora Digital/Wunder Werkz] Hartman says they started with the spatial. Long a fan of Brutø, he recognized the Brutalist and utilitarian elements that were already inherent to the concept: The counter is centered around the oven; there’s no back-of-house, and everything is intimately focused on transparency and craft, with no barriers between chef and diner. So he first turned to how his studio could strategically play with light and give a sense of privacy and intimacy, given that the restaurant is situated in a larger public space and encircled mostly by glass walls. His team pursued glazing and shading in that glass, softening zones where people sit, while giving food full light exposure. [Photo: Jeff Fierberg/Sora Digital/Wunder Werkz] The rest of the space is all about raw materiality, from the furniture to the cold-rolled steel log holder that doubles as bookcase and power supply for the dominating oven.

“Nothing’s veneer, nothing’s synthetic,” Hartman says. “Everything was very honest, kind of what we would consider noble materials—things that patina well, things that own their age really well, but aren’t necessarily overly flashy. Humble materials, used thoughtfully.” [Image: Wunder Werkz] That includes the restaurant’s new sign, featuring its signature strikethrough “O,” which Wunder Werkz sought to craft in the simplest way possible, ultimately taking the form of a construction light and two panes of red acrylic rounds. “We were like, what could you build from Home Depot?” says Hartman. Still, you may be wondering: Why all the Brutalism in the first place? The answer is perhaps best found in Gomez’s food, a fixed-price tasting menu. There’s white Sonora flour potato dumpling with rasam broth and chile mije salsa macha. Heart of palm mousse with pea granita and tarragon oil. But consider in particular the black-on-black Colorado lamb with squid-anise caramel and confit eggplant. Whitaker unofficially dubbed it “Welcome to Spring in Colorado” because it arrived at a time when it was technically Spring, but not from a traditional culinary standpoint—there were no fava beans like in California, no peas, etc. But the state does have its Spring lamb. “It looks like a lump of coal on a black plate. [Restaurants are often] trying to gussy these things up and make them something that they’re not.” In their pursuit of a more honest and organic hyperlocal dining experience, Brutalism offers a fitting frame.

[Photo: Wunder Werkz] Crafting a menu The team thinks of Brutø’s physical menus as guides and keepsakes, given that the courses are already set—so the menu is arranged (on postconsumer recycled paper, of course) in a simple grid that offers the ingredients as well as insight into the chef’s thinking around the items. The experience concludes not with a typical bill, but rather an “impact receipt” outlining the restaurant’s sustainability practices in action—how much water was saved, how much waste was reduced, and how that played into their meal. [Photo: Wunder Werkz] “We have this weird human obsession with receipts, especially in America. The idea was . . . don’t think about how the meal has affected you financially, think about its impact to the environment and to culture and to society,” Hartman says. “Here’s the receipt of how you also positively impacted the ecology of the area. . . . You’re confronted with a very different idea of what your meal costs—and what food costs.” [Photo: Wunder Werkz] You may hate Brutalism as an aesthetic movement, and all those concrete buildings may seem lifeless and cold. But here, it’s worth noting that Alison and Peter Smithson, two of its practitioners in the Postwar era, dubbed it “an ethic, not an aesthetic.”