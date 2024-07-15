3 lessons we can learn about communication from the 2024 presidential elections

BY Rajat Mishra4 minute read

An estimated 88% of our workweek is spent communicating. We often see ‘great communicator’ listed as one of the essential criteria in job adverts.

Yet, communicating is also perceived to be a right brain activity—creative, spontaneous, hard to define. The lack of a clear definition of great communication makes it hard to achieve, and this can have detrimental consequences. For businesses, ineffective communication is responsible for a collective $1.2 trillion annual loss. However, it isn’t just the corporate world that struggles to excel at communication. Despite having teams of writers and aides working behind the scenes, politicians still get communication wrong at times. The UK’s Labour Party suffered the worst defeats in political history during the 2015 general elections when their campaign began to unravel after a poorly planned, largely improvised speech.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Even if you have the most brilliant ideas the world has ever heard, they’re worthless without the ability to articulate them clearly and concisely. As the race of the 2024 U.S. presidential elections begins to pick up the pace, the importance of communication is coming into the spotlight. As the founder and CEO of an intelligent business communication platform for enterprises, I’ve spent years studying the formula behind great communication. Let’s take a closer look at three lessons being employed on the campaign trail. 1. GREAT COMMUNICATION MATERIALS NEED CONTEXTUAL INFORMATION

During the 2016 presidential campaign trail, Trump became as infamous for his use of nonverbal cues as his extreme campaign policies. According to body language expert Mary Civiello, his five signature moves include the pinch, palms out, pointing, slicing, and wild gestures. His team knew how much these unspoken messages matter, and the use of big screens at crowd rallies turned these events into one of his strongest assets. As carefully as a speech may be written, body language and physical appearance often stick with viewers more than any turn of phrase. Outside of politics, speakers need to be attuned to their non-verbal cues as much as their script. A study from UCL in 2024 highlighted that 42% of people are likely to be more convinced by a message when the presenter demonstrates positive physical gestures.

Yet, it’s also important to remember how much impact adjusting the exact terms and phrases to contextualize the information can have. For example, reflecting on inflation figures from 2023 needs a different strategy to how we talked about inflation in 2021, especially given the reality that the majority of voters are currently facing the challenges of inflation in their daily lives. We know from Biden’s last campaign round he is able to use Aristotle’s rhetorical theory to engage and build trust with U.S. audiences more broadly. With the current backdrop of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the ability to generate trust could work as an ace up the sleeve for Biden, and we can see this playing out with the way he adjusted information contextually. Over the past four years, Biden has leaned into the fact that his administration touts the most diverse White House staff in history. We can see that Biden is micro-targeting language on the campaign trail to resonate more effectively with each voter demographic.

As part of a $30 million spring media buy, the campaign has used a mix of Spanish-language accents as well as Spanglish to ensure that his message has the right contextual cues to be well received. 2. UNDERSTANDING THAT THE AUDIENCE IS THE HERO OF COMMUNICATION Although all cameras and attention are focused on the speaker on stage, good communicators understand that their role as a presenter comes second place in the hierarchy.

advertisement

The audience is actually the hero of the story, and it’s the job of the presenter to understand the audience’s aspirations, fears, and objectives and guide them towards valuable information or teach them new lessons. Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump spent decades as a salesman and business guru before moving into politics; it’s clear that this experience taught him important lessons on the fundamentals of powerful communication. He appeals to emotions, be it joy or fear, to sell the feeling, rather than diving deep into policies, and has a history of extreme language and powerful rhetoric during his speeches. He also keeps it simple with accessible language, avoiding the temptation to cloak his ideas with fancy words. According to the Flesch-Kincaid reading test, Trump’s speeches are at a 4th-grade reading level. With simple phrases and accessible language, he ensures that his speeches prioritize reaching as many people in the audience as possible.

3. EVERY GREAT MOVIE HAS A TERRIFIC SCREENPLAY Whether it’s an iconic quote from The Godfather or a standout lyric from “Tears in Heaven,” the popularity of modern works of art very often hinges on the power of the words that make up the piece. Yet these words are the most effective when they sit within a logical, structured communication approach that corporate teams and customers can follow. On the campaign trail, we can see this with presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s promise: “Let’s Finish the Job.”

After more than half a century in national politics, Joe Biden has extensive experience in political communication. For this reason, it’s no surprise that his approach is tremendously disciplined with no shock-factor surprises. Biden’s team efficiently controls his messaging in a manner unprecedented in recent U.S. history, placing great care and attention into how to appeal not just on an emotional level, but on a logical and credible level, too. Another thing Trump does effectively is reinforce his key messages over and over again. Conventional wisdom in the advertising world is that it takes seven repetitions before a slogan or product feature becomes memorable.