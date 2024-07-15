BY John Tanagho4 minute read

This Internet Safety Month, I reflected on my journey of parenting digital natives as a child protection professional. My day job is leading the International Justice Mission’s (IJM) Center to End Online Sexual Exploitation of Children. IJM works closely with governments, NGOs, survivor leaders, and the private sector to combat online child exploitation.

Since 2011, IJM has supported law enforcement to bring over a thousand victims to safety and hundreds of perpetrators to justice while strengthening justice systems. My job at IJM and my job as a parent are inextricably linked, as working to help protect children—who are often the age of my own—has developed empathy and a passion for seeing children everywhere protected. Here are some insights I have learned in this dual role that parents and executives should know: 1. TALK ABOUT ONLINE SAFETY BEFORE YOUR CHILDREN GO ONLINE

To inculcate safety mindsets and empowerment when my children were young—even just 5 years old—we started having conversations about safety and security. For example, using age-appropriate language, we explained that if anyone asked them to send a personal photo or asked for personal information, they did not need to share it and could always tell us about it. When our kids started using devices for school, we made things straightforward and clear for them (and ourselves) with a written digital contract and “no social media” rule until a certain age to prevent countless potential harms. As children grow up, healthy boundaries like no devices in the bedroom overnight and a pre-determined “device put-away” time are ways parents can make child safety online easier for them and their kids. In age-appropriate and sensitive ways, parents can also use tools like Jack Changes the Game, Netsmartz, and Thorn resources to educate children on what online harm and safety can look like. This can help parents cultivate ongoing open communication and connection with their children. For more resources, check out Three Tips for Teaching Online Safety to Kids.

2. KEEPING KIDS SAFE ONLINE IS HARDER THAN OTHER SAFETY LESSONS Even good and well-meaning parents are often no match for the risks on platforms and apps popular with kids. Teaching kids how to cross the street safely is relatively easy because crossing the street dangerously is not addictive. In contrast, the apps children are using have “pull factors,” from constant social affirmation to friends, connection, and image/video/livestream requests. Apps are designed for more user engagement, enabling unhealthy over-consumption and greater exposure to harm. Many parents are overwhelmed with the fast-changing digital landscape. As a parent, I know it is unreasonable to expect other parents to understand and navigate a myriad of safety features, parental controls, and risks on the dozens of apps their children use today and the new ones they will use tomorrow. That would literally be a full-time job! And even though protecting children online is my job, I have found it challenging.

While commercial “parental control” tools exist, there are other reasons why over-relying on parents to keep kids safe online can be ineffective and unscalable. Research indicates that a large percentage of offenders are, perversely, parents or other caregivers. Far from utilizing online safety measures and tools to keep their children safe, these adults exploit those in their care. It’s a dark reality of our world that leaders must keep in mind when designing child safety interventions and considering how much to rely on caregivers for child safety online. 3. COMPANIES CAN MAXIMIZE SAFETY BY DESIGN TO PREVENT HARM AT SCALE

For many reasons, including regulatory and business, tech companies are increasingly prioritizing the design of products and services that promote safety, a principle known as safety by design. Some parents and young people already utilize features such as Apple’s Communication Safety including automatically blurred nudity sent or received by a minor, screen time settings, and other features that empower young people to manage online interactions more safely. Beyond asking what companiesmust do, every executive can ask: “Is my company doing what we are uniquely positioned to do to prevent child exploitation?” In other words, “Are we maximizing our safety opportunity?”

I believe the greatest opportunity for creating safe digital environments at scale is in the hands of businesses designing internet-connected and camera-enabled devices, managing and updating operating systems, building camera apps, moderating social media platforms, and creating safety policies on video chat apps. Tech executives and policy leaders can set rules and use tools that scale to protect millions of children and young people using their platforms and vulnerable groups who are not platform users, like children harmed by caregivers. Thankfully, technology exists to do that, even if imperfectly. For instance, companies could block the distribution and receipt of known CSAM across their products through perceptual hashing, such as Microsoft’s PhotoDNA. Image and video classifier technology can also potentially prevent or disrupt the production, distribution, or consumption of new images, videos, and livestreams of child sexual abuse (like SafeToNet’s HarmBlock and the pilot Protech Project Salus App) or detect and report new CSAM (such as Google’s Content Safety API and Thorn’s Safer), among other tools. Broad deployment of such tools, or others built by the industry, can help protect children from receiving and sending illegal and harmful content, disrupt offenders misusing technology to abuse kids, prevent CSAM consumption, and more.