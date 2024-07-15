Maximizing impact after your brand refresh: Next steps and strategies

BY Goran Paun3 minute read

Imagine your brand has just undergone a refresh. A sleek new design system is in place, a fresh logo now embodies your brand, or perhaps even the tone of your brand’s voice has evolved. These changes are now front-facing and visible to your audience. There were many steps your company took to get into this new positioning, but a crucial question remains: What happens next?

A brand refresh, whether it’s a major overhaul or a minor improvement, is a pivotal moment, yet the follow-up actions are just as crucial. While many brands recognize the weight of a refresh, it’s essential to focus on the strategies to implement after the new elements are established. Uncovering the levels of what to focus on next can help solidify your brand with a leading-edge post-rebrand. CONSIDER CAMPAIGNS FOR INCREASED VISIBILITY After your brand has undergone a refresh, especially as an established company, showcasing the new visual changes to your audience creates a level of transparency. Particularly when a refresh ventures down a complete overhaul trajectory, emphasizing the new changes outwardly avoids the risk of confusing your audience with the new look and feel. You want your audience to recognize your brand, thus clearly informing your loyal consumer base pulls your refresh into clear focus.

A campaign can be a best practice in showcasing your new look while simultaneously boosting your product and service visibility—creating association. Depending on the caliber and intensity of your brand refresh, a campaign can vary. For complete rebranding instances, to which your company is now routed in a new direction, experiential and in-person events boost audience reception and memorability. Brands can also leverage interacting with your products and services, and brand advocates can engage your audience directly. This is also two-fold, as it allows your audience to learn more about the brand refresh through direct representatives, and also allows your company representatives to learn more about your audience to better gauge their opinions and preferences, which can then later be used for future analysis. Smaller rebrands can effectively capitalize on the momentum through targeted social media campaigns, using animations to bring the new elements to life. Additionally, creating dedicated landing pages that highlight the refresh can draw attention to the changes and engage users—narrating the story of the brand’s evolution in a compelling and accessible way.

ANALYZE POST-LAUNCH METRICS AND DATA After a brand refresh, it’s crucial to actively monitor how your audience is responding to the changes. This involves closely observing any pain points, confusion, or changes in public perception. Are your customers finding the new design intuitive? Is the new brand voice resonating well with them? Addressing these questions promptly can prevent potential disengagement. Additionally, tracking metrics such as return on investment (ROI) and web traffic will provide tangible data on the refresh’s impact. An ongoing assessment allows you to fine-tune and optimize your brand strategy based on real feedback, which safeguards that your brand maintains and enhances its connection with the audience.

Gauging this feedback may look like interacting with your audience via social media or conducting user surveys for firsthand feedback. Users are often privy to giving their opinions via social media as it has become a resourceful tool for gauging your audience’s perspective. With a more analytical scope, researching web traffic with tools such as Google Analytics can inform you of where the disconnection with your audience may be occurring. Yet, once these pain points are analyzed, understanding what to do with such metrics is needed to improve your branding—consider it an evergreen process. INTERNAL REALIGNMENT AND ENABLMENT

Following a brand refresh, it’s also essential to ensure internal realignment to maintain consistency across all fronts as well. This starts with updating the brand standards, including new guidelines for design usage, and implementing the revamped design system. Informing people on how to utilize these new brand changes elevates consistency and increases memorability. All digital and print materials must be updated to reflect these changes for a cohesive brand identity. Equally important is aligning with your teams to guarantee that everyone is on the same page regarding the new brand direction. This involves thorough brand enablement and activation across different departments, making sure that even the assets used for internal purposes—like digital asset management systems, employee portals, and internal hubs—reflect the new brand refresh. A robust internal alignment helps foster a unified brand experience internally and externally.