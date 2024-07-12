BY Julie Turpin4 minute read

Over 80% of organizations manage change from the top down, but executive buy-in isn’t enough for effective organizational transformation in today’s more complex, matrixed environment.

Why should your team blindly follow directives issued from above? Better yet, why should you not involve them in key decision-making when they possess invaluable insights and frontline experiences that can inform and enrich the change process? Change is admittedly hard, even for the most seasoned professionals. It can be especially difficult when you don’t know why it’s happening or where it’s going. One way to stop fearing change is to understand that it is inevitable. Instead of just dealing with it, choose to get ahead of it and use it as a means of improvement and transformation. I’m not all talk. This year, I decided to take control of and change my morning routine. In the past, I’ve been known to work between 8 PM and 9:30 PM, but part of investing in oneself is embracing discomfort and making a change. Early-morning activity, behaviors, and emotions have been shown to influence experiences throughout the rest of the day, setting you up to be more productive and healthier. By changing up my mornings, I’m building space for myself to set a positive tone for the day and embrace whatever comes next.

In business, our teams require this same proactive approach. Leaders must walk the walk to set the right tone and create the right environment or mindset for change. Here are three attributes to nurture within your team to set the stage for successful change management: 1. AUTHENTICITY Organizations and leaders cannot promise perfection, but they can promise to address any deficiencies in the employee experience as they arise. This includes any significant change initiatives, but can also encompass the onboarding process, benefit offerings, and the overall company culture. Trust and transparency lay the foundation for teams to be resilient and adaptive as they see the organization’s commitment to continuous improvement. Leaders can promote authenticity through open dialogue where employees feel comfortable expressing concerns and asking questions, acknowledging when things don’t go as planned and adapting, and empowering employees to contribute meaningfully to any change process.

2. CONSISTENCY Contrary to popular belief, consistency and change are not mutually exclusive concepts. Instead, consistency forms the bedrock upon which successful change initiatives thrive. When there’s consistency in core values, mission, and goals, change becomes an opportunity for improvement rather than a threat. When you practice authenticity consistently, you build trust among your team, which is now an embedded part of your culture. 3. RESOURCEFULNESS

Companies often believe implementing significant changes comes with a hefty price tag. But you’d be surprised by how a unique challenge and call for resourcefulness can bring a team together and build accountability. Consider a couple who realizes they forgot their credit card at the grocery store. They only have $50 in cash with them. Instead of giving up and leaving without groceries for the week, they get creative and have fun building a list that will meet their limited budget. Creativity is often the result of resourcefulness, and teams can harness this power to overcome obstacles rather than always adding more people or budget. Rather than viewing limitations as roadblocks, embrace these moments as opportunities to foster teamwork, encourage out-of-the-box thinking, and promote accountability among team members.

THE ACCOUNTABILITY MODEL Consider a team’s journey through change as their reactions are plotted against their performance. If we draw a horizontal line through the middle of a visual representation of change (the accountability model), we can see a distinct difference between actions that are resistant and receptive to change. Below the line are the reactions we expect in the initial stages of change, such as denial, blaming others and pointing fingers, giving excuses and acting defensively, and dramatically trying to pass the buck, claiming they are being taken advantage of. These reactions are natural, but teammates who stall here and remain resistant will experience falling performance compared to those who move above the line and start to accept, explore, and own the change process. These teammates often feel empowered by the organization and our proactive leadership (its consistency, authenticity, and resourcefulness) and feel confident in their ability to contribute. As leaders, it is our job to move our people to the reactions and performance stages above the line as quickly and smoothly as possible.

We do this by adopting a coaching approach. Instead of simply telling people what to do or getting frustrated at a lack of progress, we can coach teammates through the process, asking them thought-provoking questions to stimulate critical thinking. This encourages them to interact with and explore the initiatives rather than just moving through the actions. FINAL THOUGHTS Executive buy-in for change is great, but there’s something even better: proactive leadership that fosters the right environment for effective change management and creative contribution from all team members. To achieve this, leaders and organizations must engage with their teams authentically and consistently in ways that uphold their core values and cultivate resourcefulness.