You’ve likely heard of coaching—a professional development modality growing exponentially in popularity. It is most relied upon for its ability to unleash the full potential of individuals, employees, and businesses as they navigate a rapidly changing workplace.

However, coaching is not yet accessible to everyone. The cost of working with a professional coach varies, and it is an investment that is not always feasible or accessible to everyone. Yet its value is widely recognized by clients: According to the 2022 International Coaching FederationGlobal Consumer Awareness Study, 79% of coaching participants who were very satisfied with their experience gave top scores when asked if they would recommend coaching to a peer. A COACH APPROACH More businesses are beginning to rely on coaching as an evidence-based method for improving productivity, engagement, collaboration, communication, and ultimately, business outputs. Leading organizations like Cleveland Clinic have integrated coaching cultures to great effect—Cleveland Clinic’s program resulted in an impressive ROI of $84 million saved in retention.

Even if you are not ready to implement a comprehensive coaching culture within your organization, you can still take steps to implement key coaching principles through a coach approach. Thisoffers a valuable and accessible way to reap the rewards of this science-backed approach. A coach approach applies competencies of the coaching practice to a leader’s management style through actions like active listening, accommodating various work styles, seeing employees holistically beyond their role on the team, and leading with trust. This method brings the positive, collaborative, and engagement-driven benefits of the coaching approach, and, when implemented thoughtfully, can serve as a proof point when advocating for the addition of coaching as a budget line item.

Let’s explore the why, when, and how for leaders looking to enhance these skills. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN GOOD AND GREAT A coach approach brings a new perspective to leadership that sparks a ripple effect, eventually touching everyone within an organization. These impacts include improved communication, increased productivity, optimized individual and teamwork performance, and improved business management strategies.

When a leader implements a coach approach, they are proactively unleashing the full potential of their employees. In an era of increased expectations of flexible work environments and access to different work styles, a coach approach helps create an environment in which everyone is seen, heard, and positioned to thrive. COMMIT TO CHANGE FOR MONUMENTAL OUTCOMES A coach approach may not require as significant an investment as a comprehensive coaching culture, but it does require training and skill development. A leader can begin to work toward creating this positive impact across their team at any time by engaging in an accredited coaching skills development program.

Along with a personal commitment to adopt coaching principles in their daily work, this training can set a foundation of best practices and competencies to ensure your new approach is impactful. For the most powerful results, make this training available to your entire leadership team. As employees notice this shift in leadership style improving collaboration and unleashing their full potential, there is often a trickle-down effect where mid-level managers and team members emulate these practices themselves. In this way, a coach approach can gradually reshape an entire organization. This can create a new environment where learning, growth, and collaboration are prioritized with a shared result in mind across the team. When this change in leadership receives further investment through a formalized coaching culture, results become incredibly meaningful and measurable. At Intel, their coaching program directly benefited 1,100 leaders, and the skill development prompted an extension of the benefits of coaching to over 11,000 employees.

In an era of competitive hiring, implementing a coach approach now can be the difference between securing a new hire and losing out to a competitor. With the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting 8.1 million job openings in June and not enough workers to fill them, the importance of differentiating your workplace to attract top talent is clear. WHERE TO START TO ADOPT A COACH APPROACH The steps to adopt a coach approach are simple but can make a world of difference when done consistently. These competencies can be instilled via training and practice. Start with the following actions:

1. Listen actively When employees express their ideas, show with visible signs that you are not only listening, but also understanding what they are saying. It’s important to not only be open to this, but also to invite it. 2. Implement feedback

In response to the suggestions of employees, make changes (within reason) to accommodate each person’s unique needs. 3. Foster trust Particularly in hybrid work environments, show your teams you have faith in them. Empowering employees to trust their own thinking and act accordingly, rather than requiring teams to do work your way, creates space to work in the way they believe is best. In the best-case scenario, they can do this knowing they have the full support of management behind them.

4. Think holistically Understand that employees are more than the staff of your organization. They may also be parents, children, siblings, friends, spouses, caregivers, and more. By realizing the intersectionality of each, you can show them you value them as people and understand the complexities that make them who they are. By following these four steps, you can foster a workplace that empowers employees, promotes excellence, advances work toward business objectives, and retains top talent all while creating a positive and collaborative environment.