Best practices for maximizing tech adoptability and longevity

BY Guy Yehiav4 minute read

Technology adoption is the primary driver of ROI in any large enterprise digital transformation investment. Maximizing adoptability and longevity of use is all about supporting customers who use the technology in their daily operations. As the standards and regulations within certain industries mature, the need for end-to-end solutions with industry-specific expertise built into the system increases.

Technology providers can increase the adoptability of their products, and therefore the success and ROI of their customers, by incorporating industry-informed design into their solutions. By combining domain expertise with technological innovation, solution engineers are well-positioned to improve user experience and drive efficiency for customers. CATEGORIZING TYPES OF TECHNOLOGY PLAYS In the realm of technology solutions to leverage, there are three main types to consider: horizontal play, platform play, and solution providers with templatized vertical-specific workflows.

1. Horizontal Play A horizontal play features solutions that are designed for all industries. They have no design requirements for domain-specific capabilities to be built into the system. Commonly used software like Microsoft Word or PowerPoint fall under this category. These solutions are like empty templates that can be customized to fit various needs. 2. Platform Play

Platform play involves solutions that can be configured by value-added resellers or consultants to meet specific industry requirements. For example, supply chain and ERP vendors like Oracle, SAP, and Manhattan offer platforms that can be tailored for different verticals with the help of experts in those fields. 3. Turnkey Solutions Finally, there are technology providers that offer turnkey solutions with pre-built templatized workflows specific to certain verticals. These solutions eliminate the need for additional consulting and can provide immediate value to the user when they align closely with the organization’s requirements.

When considering which type of solution to choose, factors like time to value, adoptability, and longevity should be taken into account. Verticalization solutions, which combine platform play with specialized templates for specific industries, can offer quick implementation, easy adoption, and long-term usability without the need for extensive customization. NAVIGATING COMPLEXITY IN REQUIREMENTS AND CONTINUED ADOPTION In my experience, I have learned that when dealing with complex supply chain solutions, it is essential to consider the long-term implications of the initial build. To solve complex problems, some technology providers build extremely complex solutions. The intention behind this may be to showcase an ability to tackle difficult situations head-on. However, they soon realize that while they are successful in providing complex solutions, the continued adoptability of these solutions over time poses challenges for the user.

One of those challenges is when a team member who excelled in one specific aspect of a solution is promoted to a higher role overseeing more complex processes. If the individual who replaces the promoted team member is not adequately trained, it could lead to a loss of momentum and a decrease in efficiency. Employees are less likely to adopt complex solutions, especially if they are not properly and continuously trained and supported. To combat complexity in user experience, technology providers should provide templates that can be used for specific complex situations with self-learning. This approach allows for a more streamlined and user-friendly process, making it easier for individuals to grasp the intricacies of the solution. The goal is to ensure that even if key team members are promoted or leave the company, the transition will be seamless for their successors. EFFECTIVE MESSAGING AND POSITIONING OF TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS

An important aspect of marketing and selling technology products is messaging and positioning the product in a way that resonates with the language and concerns of the target audience. It’s crucial to understand that not everyone speaks the same technical language. While technologically IoT-focused publications may discuss topics such as connectivity, security standards, and wireless protocols like Bluetooth and Zigbee, these terms may not be relevant or even understood by individual users in specific industries. For example, a food safety executive is more likely to be interested in topics like regulatory compliance, maintaining proper temperature controls, preventing contamination, and ensuring food safety protocols like HACCP are being followed. Therefore, when positioning a technology solution for food safety, it is essential to speak the language of food safety professionals and address their specific concerns. However, it is also important to be able to bridge the gap between the language of the target audience and the technical aspects of the product when engaging with IT departments and technical decision-makers. This involves being able to communicate the technical features of the solution in a way that is easily understandable and highlights key benefits such as security, ease of connectivity, and compatibility with existing IT infrastructure.