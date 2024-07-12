The power of collaboration

BY Matt Tengwall4 minute read

The need for advanced systems is more pressing than ever in the rapidly changing financial services landscape. As banks face a growing mix of physical and cyber threats, collaboration has become the cornerstone of effective security strategies. Today, more than ever, banks must work together, engage with law enforcement, and connect with their communities to combat evolving risks like ATM and check fraud and violent threats like robberies.

The physical threat landscape across the industry has transformed significantly in recent decades. Traditional crimes such as robberies, burglaries, and ATM attacks persist, with disruptive or violent behavior at bank branches on the rise in many parts of the United States. Political tensions, rising extremism, civil unrest, and the threat of active shooter events compound this increase. What’s changed most over the past few years is that these physical threats are now intertwined with cyber threats. And that fact requires seamless collaboration between cyber and physical security teams. Digital and physical systems vulnerabilities like the Wyze home security camera breach can be exploited to gain unauthorized access to facilities or data or cause bodily harm. For instance, a cyber attack might damage critical infrastructure, while a physical breach could expose sensitive digital information. That is why comprehensive programs must incorporate both sides of the security coin to address these interconnected risks.

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: A BALANCING ACT While some banks have developed robust security programs supported by strong executive leadership, strategically focused security directors, and supporting technologies, this is only sometimes true. Just as many banks need better-executed programs due to a lack of executive support, inadequate headcount, and unbalanced budgets, some programs merely satisfy the written requirements of the Bank Protection Act without a supporting framework. Moreover, in this world of consolidation, programs often need to be updated due to rapid growth through acquisitions. Banks without well-documented and properly executed physical security programs often find themselves reactive rather than proactive, perpetually behind the curve. Regular assessments are crucial to ensure that these programs can effectively meet today’s security threats. They help identify vulnerabilities, validate the effectiveness of current measures, and provide insights for continuous improvement.

LEVERAGING TECHNOLOGY AND COLLABORATION Banks, payment providers, and private equity firms have recently accelerated their adoption of advanced physical security measures, which include evaluating cloud services for security and fraud protection. However, early implementations often need more strategic planning. In a rush to enhance their security infrastructure and realize the benefits of the cloud, many financial firms have faced inefficient deployments and rising costs because their specific needs weren’t fully met. That’s why a measured, strategic approach to modernization—combining insight from multiple internal stakeholders—is essential. It’s important to understand that this process isn’t merely about implementing new security measures or hastily moving to the cloud. It’s about identifying the right modern solutions to address business problems while safeguarding employees, data, infrastructure, and customers. If this involves advanced physical security technologies, such as AI and the cloud, then that’s a positive advancement.

Adopting cloud-based or hybrid storage architectures for video surveillance holds significant benefits for financial institutions. These solutions enable centralized control of security operations, simplifying management across multiple locations and reducing the complexities traditionally associated with such tasks. The flexibility offered by hybrid solutions fits the industry’s dynamic needs, accommodating growth and adapting to varying data loads without requiring heavy upfront investments. AI-powered video surveillance systems are also of growing interest. AI has the potential to revolutionize financial security by continuously analyzing video feeds to detect unusual activity, such as loitering near ATMs or unlawful access. These systems turn surveillance from passive observation into proactive security measures. Intelligent data management and optimization strategies, innovative encoding techniques, and event-driven recording reduce storage requirements without compromising video quality. Regardless of what a bank is considering, including IT in these discussions is critical to adopting these solutions. IT professionals bring expertise in integrating these technologies with existing systems to ensure seamless operation and optimal performance. Their involvement also helps address potential cybersecurity risks, ensuring the implementation of data protection measures, and compliance with regulatory standards. IT can also provide valuable insights into the scalability and adaptability of new technologies, ensuring that they align with the institution’s long-term goals and evolving security needs.

PARTNERSHIPS ABOUND Collaboration among banks is vital to address common security challenges. By sharing information and best practices, banks can avoid emerging threats and respond more effectively to incidents. Partnerships with law enforcement are equally crucial, providing banks access to resources, expertise, and support for handling complex security issues. Engaging with the larger community also enhances a bank’s security posture. By fostering solid relationships with local businesses and residents, banks can create a more robust network of oversight and support. Community engagement initiatives can include security awareness programs, joint emergency response drills, and forums for discussing local security concerns.