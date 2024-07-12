BY Brendan P. Keegan4 minute read

If you are transitioning from a stay-the-course or an evolve strategy to a transform strategy, you must be willing to recognize that your existing team likely isn’t going to be the exact team that gets you through that transformation. You will need other voices from within the organization, voices from outside the organization but within the industry, and voices from outside of the industry.

Please notice I did not say to start over with a new leadership team. This is a mistake many people make, and far too often new CEOs think that bringing in all external voices—often, voices they have worked with before—is the best option. I am an ardent believer in keeping as many of the existing leadership team as possible, promoting from within, recruiting top talent from your industry, and bringing in true outsiders from other industries. But notice the progression: existing team, within the company, within the industry, and then outside the industry. A few months ago, I was the keynote speaker to 500-plus clients, bankers, investors, and partners at an annual conference and meeting. When I was planning this keynote, my marketing team came to me and said people were asking if I would be willing to talk about the company’s transformation, and of course I said yes. I introduced the pillars and really emphasized pillar one: “Building a successful business transformation begins with transformative leadership.” I put up a slide of my leadership team and began to explain how the team came together. Four members of our leadership team had been with the company between 17 and 33 years—they had institutional knowledge.

Three members of our leadership team had been recruited before I arrived and came from our competitors. They came from outside the company, but inside the industry, and they brought best practices from within the fleet industry and new ways of operating.

Three members of our leadership team were recruited after I joined the company, and each came from outside the fleet industry and brought their own unique perspectives to the table from leading technology and consulting firms. So, why does this mix matter? Well, when we started to problem solve together, the homegrown company leaders would say, “Hey, here’s how we’ve done it.” The existing leaders from within the industry would say, “Here’s how the best companies in this industry do it.” And the newest leaders from outside the industry would ask, “Why do we do it that way?” or even “Why do we do that at all?” They may have come from a tech industry, a financial services industry, or a consulting company and had solved the same problems with a different approach. It is that spirit of collaboration and open sharing of ideas, perspective, and experience that helped fuel Merchants ability to innovate, disrupt, and transform.

Here’s a little more about this leadership team that I shared with the audience that day. The leadership team had 10 people and only three were new. I was one of the three new, and I brought two other new leaders to the company. The other seven were already with the company. Now, we did move people around, promoted from within, and recognized that a few existing team members were not going to make it. TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP DEFINED I define leadership as the willingness to accept responsibility to organize a group of people to achieve a common goal. Let’s break down the key components of that definition:

Willingness is having or showing the ability and desire to respond without being forced to and without delay.

is having or showing the ability and desire to respond without being forced to and without delay. Accept is having a favorable opinion or to take something upon yourself.

is having a favorable opinion or to take something upon yourself. Responsibility is having to do something because of a prior agreement and being worthy of another’s trust or confidence to get it done.

is having to do something because of a prior agreement and being worthy of another’s trust or confidence to get it done. Organize is putting things, tasks, or people into a particular arrangement.

is putting things, tasks, or people into a particular arrangement. Group is usually a small number of people or things considered as a unit.

is usually a small number of people or things considered as a unit. People are folks, a society, community, masses, populace, family, or the public.

are folks, a society, community, masses, populace, family, or the public. Achieve is to obtain a goal through effort, to carry through to completion.

is to obtain a goal through effort, to carry through to completion. Common is belonging or relating to the whole. It is also something that is done by a group of people.

is belonging or relating to the whole. It is also something that is done by a group of people. Goal is something one hopes or intends to accomplish. My definition of transformational leadership has one exception. The goal must be extraordinary. THE WILLINGNESS TO ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY TO ORGANIZE A GROUP OF PEOPLE TO ACHIEVE AN EXTRAORDINARY GOAL Ordinary is evolution. Extraordinary is transformational, and that requires people who are willing to give that extra, to reach higher, to be willing to elevate themselves and those around them. They must also be ready and able to achieve the extraordinary goal. This is where skills, experience, and attributes come into play. Some people may not be ready because they lack the experience and/or skills, and some of those people will be able to gain the experience and develop the skills necessary to get them ready and able. Others may never be able to acquire the skills needed—they will never be able to achieve the extraordinary goal no matter how much experience or training they receive.