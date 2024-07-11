The balancing act: Solving for today’s problems while creating tomorrow’s opportunities

BY John Kawola3 minute read

For many entrepreneurs, most ventures begin with a unique idea or a unique way to solve a known problem. They’re passionate about this idea because they see the way it can provide value for their customers, and they have the grit and determination to get their product or service to their target market. But, is it enough?

I often see companies fail for two reasons: they’re too focused on value today and haven’t worried about future-proofing their concept, or they’re too worried about what is coming and don’t worry about addressing the tangible impact for current users. Don’t get me wrong—you need that spark of tenacity in business. However, leaders and founders need to think strategically about balancing market needs today with market drivers to ground their business in real value now while setting it up for future success. I’ve been in the 3D printing industry for nearly three decades, and I’ve seen great ideas come and go. The entrepreneurs left standing are those who have been able to work hard and smart. They’ve got a plan to grow the business to solve today’s problems for their customers, but also to create evergreen opportunities for their product to stand out among the crowd.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A HOUSE (OR BUSINESS) IS ONLY AS STRONG AS ITS FOUNDATION Understanding market needs and recognizing market drivers will be the foundation for your strategic planning. If your business is up and running, you likely understand your market need, but it’s the continuous market research that will help you maintain your standing. You can look at data to better understand things like purchasing behavior, but nothing replaces a deep connection with your customers. Proactively engaging with customers and listening to their feedback can help you identify the pain points they are experiencing so you can work to solve them. For instance, there’s a need for parts that can be manufactured with ultra-high precision and accuracy across industries, such as the micro-sized connectors used in our cellphones or the tiny tip on the end of a minimally invasive surgical instrument. Micro-3D printing can offer highly precise and accurate parts, but customers need those parts to hit the mark every time. Use your customers’ needs as your guidepost.

On the other hand, recognizing market drivers that will shape the future of your industry is equally important. From technological advances to regulatory changes or macroeconomic trends, identifying and anticipating these drivers will allow you to home in on the unique opportunities for your product or service and help to future-proof your business. DUALITY IN PRACTICE: CUSTOMER CENTRICITY AND FUTURE-LED INNOVATION A strategic growth plan should include a balance of both customer and future-led innovation. When you are actively listening to your customers and understanding their needs, you can rapidly innovate on existing designs or create solutions that solve their biggest challenges. Additionally, allocating a significant portion of the R&D budget to future solutions can help you stay ahead of the curve.

advertisement

Look for ways that your technology, product, or service can fill a gap in the market. Then look to understand the ways in which you’ll need to improve your offering to give you a competitive edge in a future market. This may also include expanding your offering to include new audiences or customers as other industries outside your core also evolve. Creating new market opportunities for your business and evolving them to meet those needs can aid in long-term success. BUILDING LONG-TERM RESILIENCY Thinking strategically about market needs and market drivers can help you build a resilient operation, which is essential for modern businesses. External factors can impact the macroeconomic environment, and a tsunami of hardship can hit without notice. We saw this with the COVID-19 pandemic—supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing costs of raw materials, and labor shortages rocked the global economy. Many businesses were not able to sustainably pivot and adapt to the new way of life, and business communities around the world saw mergers, acquisitions, and closures.