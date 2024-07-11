BY Toni Ann Careccio-Pisano4 minute read

For supply chain companies, AI isn’t coming—it’s here. AI’s capabilities are expanding rapidly, enabling companies to optimize various facets of their operations, from monitoring product quality to balancing inventory levels and identifying fuel-efficient delivery routes.

However, supply chain companies need extra prep work to get the most out of AI. Namely, data will be a factor, as will fear of new technology—the prospect of having it “take your job”—and tight budgets. We’re moving forward with multiple AI initiatives at my company, PortPro, and I’ve seen AI’s staggering efficiency benefits firsthand. Let’s dig in. HOW SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES ARE USING AI AI technologies like machine learning and predictive analytics enable more precise demand forecasting, reduce waste, and enhance customer satisfaction. AI-driven tools monitor product quality in real time, predict maintenance needs before equipment failures occur, and automate document generation.

The potential for AI in supply chains is enormous. According to a McKinsey survey, while only 22% of global executives claim to use it regularly, forecasts indicate that it could reduce expenses in manufacturing and supply chain by up to half a trillion dollars. At PortPro, we’re using AI to streamline the rate quoting and load tendering process for our customers. Without going too far down a drayage logistics rabbit hole, carriers usually only respond to less than 5% of requests for quotes (RFQs) received as email BCCs (it’s an antiquated process, which means it’s an opportunity for innovation). We developed an Embedded Email Inbox within our operating system that automatically links to and indexes the data our customer has in their system. Our customers have their customer rates set up and automated in PortPro’s system. From there, PortPro’s AI allows carriers to respond to all RFQs without adding headcount. This is a textbook example of an AI efficiency benefit derived from taking advantage of existing processes and data.

WHY YOU CAN’T AVOID AI In the case of machine learning and predictive analytics, you’re probably already using AI. As many as 40% of supply chain organizations are investing in generative AI—creating new content based on data used to train the AI—to plan for alternative suppliers, automate vendor negotiation, shorten the product development lifecycle, and more. AI’s ability to process vast amounts of data and generate actionable insights offers unprecedented opportunities to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making. Companies that fail to embrace AI risk falling behind more agile competitors who leverage it to drive efficiency and innovation.

Investments in AI are surging as companies recognize its strategic value. According to PwC, AI will provide a 26% boost in GDP for local economies by 2030, equivalent to $15.7 trillion. Supply chain companies should focus on the following three things to optimize AI usage: 1. GET CONTROL OF YOUR DATA

Data is the lifeblood of AI, and the bane of transportation, logistics, and manufacturing companies. Lack of open standards, reliance on paper and manual processes, and disagreements over how to unify such a complex industry have created a paradox for some supply chain companies to successfully deploy AI. How can you interface with data if you don’t know where it is or cannot access it? There’s only so much you can control. While municipalities and ports battle over budgets and data integration plans, supply chain companies can focus on the following to avoid the garbage-in-garbage-out scenario with AI: Get an operating system: In the drayage sector, this would be a transportation management system (TMS) (full disclosure: PortPro provides this service). We estimate that about 70% of drayage trucking companies still operate on spreadsheets, paper, and pen.

Consolidate data from disparate systems into a unified platform to provide a comprehensive view of operations. Ensure data quality: Implement stringent data cleaning and validation processes to maintain high-quality, accurate data. 2. STOP BEING AFRAID

Fear of new technology is natural. As with any new technology investment, rely on providers to prove AI expertise and value. Ensure that these providers are committed to advancing AI solutions. Invite stakeholders from all your teams to consider, inquire, and trial solutions. There’s also a fear that if you give AI access to your data, you’ll be exposed to greater risk in the form of releasing proprietary information, security or privacy non-compliance, or creating false or inaccurate content that could compromise your business. Leading technology providers will have contingencies in place to keep your data and reputation safe. This is actually one of the best explanations of why theone thing that AI cannot do is replace you. It may change how you work and give you time to focus on higher-level strategic tasks, but you will always need to have a human in the loop. Not just to validate the authenticity of any AI output, but to increase its quality and accuracy, too. AI is designed to augment, not replace.

3. START SMALL Integrating AI into supply chain operations doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Look for opportunities to build confidence and demonstrate quick wins. Machine learning and predictive analytics are more mature, so look for ways to capitalize on data that already exists but isn’t being fully leveraged (e.g., quote requests in emails as cited in the PortPro example above). Implement AI in a pilot project to test its effectiveness. Use the insights gained to refine the application, and then scale to employees, partners, and customers.