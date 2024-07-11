BY Brad Birnbaum4 minute read

With the summer travel season heating up, it’s critical that travel companies are ready to handle the influx of travelers—and their rising customer service needs.

Airlines for America is predicting a record-setting summer travel season for U.S. airlines, up 6.3% from last summer. And while U.S. airlines have staffed up and the TSA says it’s ready for the summer rush, an air traffic controller crunch, hot weather, and crowded airports could bring flight disruptions—and with it, many frustrated, dissatisfied customers. On the lodging front, Deloitte research found that a desire for experiential travel has led to an increase in alternative forms of lodging beyond hotels, making it imperative for hotels to find creative ways to surprise and delight their summer guests. At a time when customer service can make or break a brand experience, savvy companies in the travel space are thinking through how to help stay ahead of customer service needs and turn it into a competitive advantage. As the industry focuses on creating exceptional customer experiences, more companies are relying on AI to help them differentiate themselves in an extremely crowded marketplace.

When implemented correctly, AI can help travel and hospitality brands stay ahead of any customer issues by delivering personalized, human, and empathetic experiences for their customers. With the race to AI adoption in customer service beginning, the question for travel companies is whether they have what it takes to not only compete, but win the hearts and minds of their customers. Here are five ways innovative travel companies can exceed customer experience this summer and beyond: 1. START AT ‘HELLO’

The moment a customer first interacts with your brand is when the customer experience begins. Whether they plug in their desired travel dates for a flight or check out the amenities at a particular hotel, the proverbial clock begins for your customer service team to start mapping that customer’s experience. Don’t wait for a customer to activate the ‘help’ signal when they have a problem or concern to start tracking them in your system. Their unique preferences and needs should be monitored and captured from their very first ‘hello.’ To do so, make sure that you have an AI-powered customer service technology in place that can provide you with the data and insights needed to deliver the exceptional experience today’s customers expect.

2. COMMIT TO A TRULY PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE While you may think you are providing a highly customized customer experience, many brands are actually closer to a one-size-fits-all approach. Personalization is the key to customer engagement and retention, especially in an industry as competitive as travel. In fact, McKinsey reports that 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions, and 76% would get frustrated if this does not happen. To make sure that all your guests feel that their unique needs are being met, use AI to automate mundane tasks and complex workflows so that customer service agents have more time to focus on delivering the standout experiences that will build loyalty. AI tools can also be used to analyze vast amounts of customer data to create highly detailed customer profiles and tailored recommendations including everything from dietary needs to preferred bed size.

When you can anticipate a traveler’s needs before they have to ask for assistance, they are much more likely to feel seen and understood. 3. MEET CUSTOMERS WHERE THEY ALREADY ARE Travelers are going on vacation for a good reason—to relax and recharge, not to be annoyed or hassled. Travel bumps may be unavoidable, but your customer service team needs to be ready to handle these bumps—wherever and however a customer desires.

Having an omnichannel customer service solution is key. Nobody wants to repeat their issue or problem to multiple people or departments. In fact, 86% of consumers get frustrated when they have to repeat information to agents. But when you can provide customers with the freedom to connect on the most convenient channel to them and switch to another channel without having to start the conversation again, you can better ensure that a travel bump doesn’t turn into a mountain. 4. RESOLVE PROBLEMS AND CONCERNS QUICKLY Customers detest long wait times, especially if they are in the midst of traveling. The last thing a customer wants to do on vacation is spend their “fun time” waiting on hold to change a flight or reach the front desk. Even if they know the customer service representative is working in the background to resolve the issue at hand, patience levels can deplete quickly.

To avoid this, consider using generative AI technology which can empower customer service agents with instant communication prompts, which in turn, can help agents resolve issues more promptly. 5. BE PROACTIVE The best customer service teams know that they have to be proactive, not reactive. Whether it’s more quickly resolving an inquiry or providing a proactive update on the flight impact of a summer storm, an alert about low water flow in a hotel bathroom or just a happy birthday note, the rich data AI can unlock can transform delighted guests into repeat and long-term customers.