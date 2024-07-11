BY Adam Charles3 minute read

In the three-plus decades I’ve worked in global events and experiential marketing, I’ve collaborated with many teams made up of all types of people, and I’ve come to terms with the fact that nobody becomes a leader because they know everything. This might seem strange for someone in charge to openly admit, but then again I also realized very early on the importance of being brutally honest when self-evaluating.

When I started working in this industry at a young age, and then quickly advanced to a leadership position, I felt like I didn’t yet possess the necessary years of expertise to always tell others how to do their jobs. However, my gut told me that it was crucial to create an environment where interaction among teams led to success and was ultimately beneficial to long-term business goals. I felt a little bit like a coach taking over an established team franchise with a storied history. Some things fell into the “if it isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it” category, while other processes were outdated or redundant and needed attention. I felt the pressure of those whose shoulders I stood on, and didn’t want to tarnish their legacies—but I also had been brought in for a reason. Change was inevitable, but I needed to implement it wisely. Since then, it’s been my mission to make it easier for others to come to work every day to accomplish their own missions. I wanted to establish an environment where communication freed people instead of encumbering them and causing stress. I’ve revisited this approach throughout my career, and in doing so have learned five strategies to successfully create a cohesive architecture of open communication that can energize a team and repair obstructive practices.

1. ORCHESTRATE AN ENVIRONMENT THAT’S RESPECTFUL Business isn’t the Hunger Games. Competition is one thing, but collaboration shouldn’t be unkind. Establishing respect as the default lowers emotional stakes and allows healthy discourse in a discussion. But it begins with the example you set. 2. AS THE LEADER, BE CONSTANTLY AWARE THAT YOU SET THE TONE

Stay measured when conversations get stressful. Be serious when they’re important. Be joyful when it’s time to celebrate. Respecting others through words, actions, and silence is both infectious and healthy, once again fostering a collaborative success-oriented environment. 3. PLAN TIME AND BUDGET FOR CONTINUING EDUCATION—FOR BOTH YOU AND YOUR TEAM Since I started out, technological advancements have changed every aspect on a daily basis—and it’s only going to continue evolving in ways we cannot even fathom. But, as they say: When you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. Even though we might not see what change is coming, we know that something is coming, and we should equip our teams to prepare for it.

4. DON’T FIXATE ON BLAME Things are going to go wrong. When that happens, give your teams a specified time to honestly review a project so they can understand how to adjust their approach. During that debrief, steer the conversation away from “who” is at fault and analyze “why” something wasn’t ideal. Focusing on the breakdown in a process allows for more helpful insights. If personnel issues do factor in, make that a separate conversation. 5. SET CLEAR BUSINESS GOALS