BY Jo Ann Herold

Let’s be real, leading a team can be hard work—but it can also be extremely exhilarating, rewarding, and “game changing.” This is especially true if the individuals come from different disciplines within an organization.

I am often asked to lead cross-functional teams, and these are the 7 Ls that I’ve found go a long way to lift and inspire those around me. 1. LEAD WITH LOVE Teams that are drawn together by love will always win. It’s essential as a leader to create an environment of positivity and resilience.

Look for ways to find a common goal, leverage an individual, or use the collective strengths of the team to reach your goals. Celebrate the small wins and give recognition to the team. Encourage risk taking, fail fast, and celebrate that, too. When team members feel encouraged and supported, their motivation to produce high-quality work increases ten-fold! 2. LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE

Put together time in team meetings to share stories about successes and opportunities. Take lots of photos and videos, so you can use these for documentation and sharing when the team reaches its goals. Have team buildings outside the office to build relationships and trust. A team dinner or hike is always a great way to kick off a new project. If you have a budget, team swag with the project name is a great way to build camaraderie and spirit for the project. 3. LET’S WIN TOGETHER Set big goals and paint a picture of what success looks like, then break down milestones about how the team will reach its goals. This could be for any cross-functional effort, such as a new product introduction or a big conference that is happening. Create a “war room” with visuals of the milestones and celebration markers for reaching the goals. Create a charter of what success looks like and how each team member will help to contribute to the overall success of the effort. Also, include photos of the individual team members, their roles, and a photo of the team all together. Share successes on LinkedIn and tag the team members.

Teams should always take the time to celebrate each others’ wins! 4. LISTEN INTENTLY AND LEVERAGE STRENGTHS Look for the hidden gems while brainstorming with your team, as each member has a unique perspective to offer. Ask powerful questions like, “What will success look like in 2-3 years?” and, “What are the barriers for us to get there?”

Look for the “up and comers” and make sure all voices are being heard. Create action and implementation plans based on the collective wisdom of the team. Recognize and know everyone’s strengths on the team. Assign your tasks based on strengths, including project management, scheduling, and finance. 5. LEMONS MAKE GREAT LEMONADE We are all aware that there will be challenges and setbacks when lifting up a team. This could be that a key team member moves on or budgets are tight. Whatever the barrier is, work to problem-solve, look for the best case scenario, and try to remove obstacles for the team. These are situations in which you should attempt to find the positives in challenging times. And keep in mind that as team leader, boosting morale will keep your ship afloat.

6. LONG VIEW AND THE HIGH ROAD These are two important values that I live by. Often, team members come with different perspectives and can become passionate about their points of view. Listen and learn from the disparate perspectives and use the discourse to make team efforts even stronger. Check in with your sponsors for the team and get their input and perspective as well. I’ve learned to check in early and often when there is still “wet paint” so that the work can continue to be molded.