It should be no surprise that in 2024, the success of a business relies heavily on a well-designed marketing tech stack that pushes forward your business goals.

As a chief technology officer, I’m familiar with the overwhelming process of evaluating the latest and greatest marketing offerings against your legacy systems, and making decisions on how to optimize your tech stack. Ultimately, tech leadership should always take a practical and data-driven approach for the process of refreshing their tools strategically. By doing so, businesses can ensure that their marketing tech not only stays competitive but also fuels growth, maximizes company resources, and effectively meets the evolving needs of their audiences. BUILD WITH CUSTOMERS TOP OF MIND

Your customer base and audience insights should be top of mind when evaluating and building your tech stack. Without the data to truly understand how and when your current and future customers want to be communicated with, you’re flying blind. Before you dig into tech specifics, invest in understanding the channels that are most important for reaching your target consumers. More traditional companies may prefer to invest heavily in direct mail, while, according to HubSpot’s 2024 Marketing Trend Report, 43% use social media marketing as a primary, digital-first approach for a more technology-sophisticated audience. This will ensure your tech stack aligns both with the customer and marketing goals. Be sure to avoid overcomplicating the KPIs that you’re going to use to evaluate success. Choose one to three data points that push your business goals forward—whether that’s impressions, clicks, or pushing customers down the funnel—and stick with those as your holy grail. Speed to quality insights to drive rapid optimization is often worth more than overanalyzing broader KPIs.

You may run into the speed bump of new leadership or employees joining the company with personal preferences, and that can turn into conversations of want versus need. But, by having already established audience data and KPIs meant to drive direction of your tech stack, any requested additions will be equally evaluated against data-driven outcomes and ensure investment in the right solutions. AUDITING YOUR LEGACY SYSTEMS AND EVALUATING THE LATEST It is crucial for companies to strike a careful balance between embracing innovation and maintaining the stability and functionality of existing systems.

A 2023 report from Stitch found that, on average, 31% of an organization’s technology is made up of legacy systems, and an average of 60%-80% of IT annual budgets are used to keep them running. Often, pouring budget into systems that are no longer efficient can hinder a company’s innovation. Properly evaluating legacy systems is key to avoiding unnecessary disruptions and ensuring a smooth transition to more effective technologies. However, legacy systems often have upgrades and new additions in the works, so it’s crucial to maintain a relationship with the tech vendor or partner to get a clear understanding of their future plans. You don’t want to abandon a system before you get to see its latest version and how it aligns with your goals. Staying connected could save you from making hasty decisions and help you make a smart tech transition. As you consider new systems, these are the questions you should be asking about a tool prior to any switch:

Does it align with overall business objectives and marketing strategy, or does it only satisfy very specific goals?

Is there a pilot approach you can take with this vendor to “try before you buy”?

Does the new system integrate seamlessly with other technologies and data in the current tech stack? Does the data translate to and align with other results you’re pulling elsewhere?

What is the total cost of ownership, including initial investment, resources to implement, ongoing maintenance, and future potential upgrades?

Does it require a dedicated subject matter expert (SME) or training, and what would happen if that resource was no longer there? Pouring resources into a singular SME can be risky and severely impact efficiencies should they move on from the company.

Is the new system scalable and flexible to accommodate future growth of the company and changing marketing demands? INTERDEPARTMENTAL COLLABORATION Beyond just assessing potential technologies’ benefits to company marketing goals, consider how they can benefit other departments and how you will sell them as a customer-centric enterprise-wide approach. According to Gartner’s 2022 Marketing Technology Survey, 60% of respondents say they prefer an integrated suite approach to selecting technology. Companies should think this through. Will the new system provide valuable insights to the sales team? Can it integrate with the customer service platform to enhance overall customer experience and retention? The enterprise-wide impact should be clear and allow for interdepartmental communication. If the system relies on IT or marketing to dispel information or results to all, it may not be the best choice for the entire company. The direction you take may vary depending on the size of your company.