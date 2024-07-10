BY Karishma Patel Buford3 minute read

The connection between mental health and workplace performance is clear. An emotionally healthy workforce creates higher engagement and productivity, while employee stress negatively impacts company performance. Yet many business leaders underestimate the potential they personally have to make a positive impact in their employees’ wellbeing.

As a trained clinical psychologist and the chief people officer of the mental health company Spring Health, I have a different view than most on employee mental health and what it takes to create psychological safety at work. Despite 71% of U.S. workers believing their employers care more about their mental health than they have in the past, burnout and disengagement remain corporate epidemics, while rates of depression and anxiety in the U.S. continue to climb. This tells me there is more to be done. Providing mental health benefits and services as part of a comprehensive wellness program is just the beginning. Companies must also consider communication, leadership, and culture as they strive to support their people. A pivotal learning in my career has been that integrating compassion into your leadership style can bolster, not hinder, team performance. Despite my clinical background, I didn’t fully understand this concept when I first transitioned into a management role. Years of training were no match for my upbringing: As an only child of Indian parents, I was raised to prioritize results and expect and deliver nothing short of excellence. So, when I started leading a team, my instinct was to focus wholly on outcomes.

With time and training, I have learned the benefits of leading with empathy and compassion. I plan to share more about my leadership transformation in my future Fast Company articles, but let me suggest just three strategies that can help company leaders create cultures of wellbeing. 1. INSPIRE COMMITMENT, NOT COMPLIANCE

Strong leaders connect with their team members to earn their commitment, as opposed to a top-down approach in which managers demand results. When employees buy in to the wider mission and impact of their work, they will give their best because they want to, not because they have to. 2. TRY ASKING THIS AT THE END OF EVERY MEETING At the end of every one-on-one, I ask, “How can I support you?” I can’t tell you the relief I have seen on people’s faces when I have asked this.

As importantly, I act upon what I am told. If a team member tells me they are overwhelmed, we discuss how we can reprioritize. If someone is having trouble with a colleague, my role as a leader is to facilitate steps to repair the relationship. 3. TAKE A DATA-DRIVEN APPROACH TO EMPLOYEE WELLBEING Our organization collects real-time employee data, for our own organization and our customers. Managers with three direct reports or more get access to this data, which is organized around a science-backed framework we call Thriving. We group the data into three areas that together paint a picture of an individual’s happiness at work: inspired, energized, and empowered. The energized category is particularly relevant to mental health, as it includes questions about whether people have opportunities to rest and recover, and if they feel valued at work. Managers use this data to come up with action plans for their teams.

Companies can also improve employee wellbeing by encouraging senior leadership to talk openly about their own mental health. This willingness to be vulnerable gives employees permission to talk openly about their own experience and utilize the benefits at their disposal. I have seen this firsthand. In my experience, employees are more likely to utilize mental health benefits when the C-suite is talking about said benefits. When Spring Health customers communicate mental health offerings through their CEO, for example, they report an uptick in use. Companies can also consider hosting a mental health summit—an in-person or virtual event with content and conversations about improving mental health outcomes—and inviting employees and leaders to serve as keynote speakers, panelists, and participants. Spring Health has hosted three such events for our employees and will do so annually as part of our ongoing investment in culture and employee wellbeing. At one session, I talked about my own experience as a mother of three with an intense work travel schedule. I shared that I have to be more conscientious about prioritizing self-care and that therapy has taught me techniques for finding balance—and coping in times when balance is just not possible. I was moved when employees told me my vulnerability normalized their struggles and motivated them to take steps to better their mental health.