BY Joanne Graf3 minute read

A simple but useful definition of corporate culture is the style and values that define an organization. Stated another way, its articulation allows and encourages certain behaviors and actions and frowns at others. Great companies are clear about their culture and develop it as inclusive, meaning nothing is prescriptive or limiting.

Creating a culture that encourages creativity and innovation should always be part of the ethos of a corporation. Whether articulated explicitly or not, it must be part of the foundation of any organization for people to engage with it adequately and meaningfully. But having each employee focus on that takes something from the company and each employee. For the most part, vision and mission statements often become stale over time and lose their value and potential punch. While reinforcing creativity or innovation in some sort of corporate statement can be meaningful, what matters more are the opportunities leaders create and develop that turn into actions. Here is what I have found that really encourages creativity, innovation, and new thinking!

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

HOW LEADERS CAN DEMONSTRATE AN OPENNESS TO NEW IDEAS Acknowledge Thinking Instead of dismissing new ideas when employees offer them, dig in, ask questions, and encourage new thinking. A true leader acknowledges the thinking, not necessarily the outcome.

Provide Opportunities Create explicit opportunities like hackathons and innovation days, and offer receptacles such as Slack channels to encourage not just new thinking and ideas, but also the sharing of those ideas. Along those same lines, give teams challenges that require new thinking, then promote their accomplishments to the rest of the organization. And leaders should participate, too. Junior employees will participate more when given a guiding example and when shown it’s not only acceptable, but encouraged to spend time on that activity.

Be Okay With Failure Being okay with failure if the person or teams really went for it. This is critical. Most people do not engage in innovation because they do not want to fail and be seen by the company as having failed. But if you really consider this, it makes no sense! Innovation and creativity mean there is no road map, which inevitably increases the chance of failure. It is not that the person or team is a failure; it is that the idea is insufficient for the organization to move forward. Most people really enjoy creating new ideas, but they get stuck when they are not seen by managers as having been effective. You do not want to limit the opportunity of creativity and the willingness of people to attempt new things by collapsing a failed idea with the failure of a person.

Leave Time For Creativity Ensure that there is time allotted to have employees think about new ideas and better ways to accomplish their jobs. Without managers and leaders intentionally carving out time, people will most likely default to business as usual. HOW EMPLOYEES CAN FOSTER A CREATIVE MINDSET

advertisement

Be Curious Stay curious—it’s a great trait. Ask to try new things and keep your managers in the loop throughout the process. Carve out time during your days and weeks to think about something you’ve been wanting to learn or do. Don’t Settle For The Status Quo

Remember, just because something is usually done a certain way doesn’t mean it cannot be improved upon. Brainstorm With Others It’s fun and empowering to discuss ideas with others. Just remember to stay open to where the conversation might go.

Nurture Your Creativity Remember, we all are creative—and let’s not confuse creativity with being artistic! Creativity is about options and the ability to consider a variety of approaches, solutions, and perspectives before landing. Go wide in your thinking and discovery. Daydream