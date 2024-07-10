The keys to growth beyond the Valley

BY Darcy Tuer3 minute read

We’ve all heard the archetypical founding tales spun in the corridors of Silicon Valley or on the streets of Austin—stories of serendipitous encounters with venture capitalists at artisan coffee shops, or of groundbreaking ideas sketched on napkins during impromptu meetings in trendy craft breweries.

These narratives foster the belief that proximity to the tech elite and a vibrant startup ecosystem is crucial for getting your idea off the ground and securing that all-important seed funding. However, not every startup story fits neatly into the glamorous tech hub narrative—and I’m here to say from experience that it shouldn’t have to. The success story of ZayZoon, the company I co-founded, starts nowhere near Silicon Valley or Seattle. It began in an entirely different country than our base in Calgary, at a routine payroll conference where several fortuitous handshake deals formed important early partnerships for our fledgling startup. It doesn’t matter what your mission is—your ability to succeed and gain steam with customers isn’t as impacted by your founding city’s tech cred as it may seem. In fact, as we’ve pursued our mission of advocating for and providing on-demand Earned Wage Access (EWA) to employees facing hardship, success has been a lot more about how we build our company, not where.

SCALING A STARTUP OUTSIDE A FAMOUS TECH POSTCODE Embracing your roots and turning them into a strength can set the stage for unexpected opportunities. At ZayZoon, our hometown is in a totally different country than most of our customers, but we found it still provided a lot of advantages. Is Calgary as recognizable as the Valley? Maybe not. But our culture and mission thrived due to the support we received at home as we achieved success abroad. The real value the local community brings to a startup shouldn’t just be name recognition and high concentration of capital. Here’s what I’ve learned about founding a business outside traditional tech belts.

Leverage Local Resources And Partnerships—Even If They Aren’t Obvious When you’re hiring for a startup outside of traditional tech epicenters, finding the right expertise might take some searching, but the effort is worth it. In fact, hungry startups in search of partnerships is a great way to start building up the local tech community as a whole. Local resources can often provide a supportive foundation as you develop early ideas—often with less competition and lower costs than you’d find in more established hubs. Forge partnerships with other local businesses and institutions; these relationships can offer mutual benefits and help establish your credibility and reach in the community.

Cultivate A Global Mindset From The Start Right out of the gate, it’s important to look for customers beyond your immediate geographic boundaries. For us, that meant initially offering our services in the U.S., where our services met a pressing need. In fact, we’ve only recently expanded into our home country of Canada. By adopting a global perspective, you can identify and capitalize on opportunities in international markets, which may be more receptive to your products or services. Digital tools make reaching and engaging with a global audience much easier, but you’ll need to consider how different cultural contexts might affect the reception of your business.

Focus On Solving Universal Problems The key to scaling a startup, especially one located outside major tech hubs, is to solve a problem that is universally understood and experienced. For example, we zoomed in on the issue of financial stress due to delayed wage access because we knew it was a common pain point for employees worldwide. If we’d only focused locally, we would have missed the catalyst of our success. By addressing fundamental issues, your startup can resonate with a broad audience, enhancing its potential for growth and impact. Ensure your solution not only addresses the problem effectively but also stands out through its simplicity and ease of use.