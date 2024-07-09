Five ways manufacturers can survive a challenging economy

BY Dave Evans4 minute read

As I’ve been visiting with supply chain leaders this past month, I’ve heard one common theme: Leaders are under immense pressure from investors and executive boards to improve profitability by reducing inventory, decreasing COGS, and operating costs to expand gross margins.

These pressures stem from global uncertainty and difficult macroeconomic conditions. They’re a perfect storm for supply chain leaders and manufacturers who are constantly being asked to do more with less. I’d like to share what I’ve been seeing and dive into several approaches that can help manufacturing and supply chain leaders achieve these goals. 1. REMEMBER TIME IS MONEY IN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

When you’re developing a new product, burn rate and time to revenue are crucial metrics. The biggest mistake I see companies make is overlooking the cost of resourcing a team of well-paid engineers who may be spending the majority of their time waiting for prototypes to arrive or getting caught up in non-engineering tasks. In early stages of development, don’t get caught up in material and part costs. The much bigger cost is your organization’s operating expenses overall, so increasing development cycles, aka prototyping speeds, is critical to getting to market faster and recognizing revenues sooner. 2. MAKE SMART AI INVESTMENTS TO IMPROVE TEAM PRODUCTIVITY

Right now, everyone is talking about artificial intelligence (AI). But the question is, how can supply chain and manufacturing leaders make a tangible, practical investment in AI that actually delivers immediate results to improve the bottom line? A great place to start is looking at how AI can improve team productivity and workflow efficiency. In manufacturing and supply chain management, there is so much inefficiency in the various manual tasks that hamper productivity in ways that add up. AI can really help here.

AI technology today can automate many of these tasks to dramatically accelerate and streamline sourcing and procurement. AI algorithms can instantly price a part for manufacturing, saving days or weeks on quoting. Similarly, AI can analyze a part’s manufacturability, streamlining communication between a supplier and an engineer. AI-powered predictive analytics can also help with demand forecasting, inventory management, and supplier risk management. Fictiv’s 2023 State of Manufacturing Report found that 97% of manufacturing leaders believe a significant shortage of mechanical engineering talent is coming. Most of the customers I talk to can’t afford to have engineers spend time on things like supplier management and procurement processes. It’s better to free creative people to do creative work and automate what you can to maximize productivity.

3. INCREASE MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY TO REDUCE BOM COSTS As you’re approaching commercial production, it’s the right time to focus on reducing your bill of materials (BOM) costs where you can. Too often, engineers don’t receive enough manufacturability feedback in their design process, which can unknowingly lead to inefficient manufacturing processes and materials and increase costs.

AI tools can help here early on. AI is very good at quickly analyzing 3D models to understand all of the possible manufacturing permutations and provide intelligent feedback for optimization. This level of data-driven analysis is impossible for humans. AI has its limits, though. When you’re transitioning to production manufacturing, you’ll want to find a manufacturing partner with deep experience to help guide and consult on ways to improve manufacturability to reduce costs. Given that parts and materials typically make up around 55% of the cost of goods sold, it’s important to drill into ways to uncover efficiencies here. Parts and materials price adjustments can sometimes reduce BOM costs by 10%-20%, which helps expand gross margins. As an example, one of our customers was able to leverage these savings to offer 20% lower prices than competitors.

4. DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE COST OF TIER 2 AND 3 SUPPLIER MANAGEMENT Another big mistake I see companies make is underestimating how much cost supply chain management can add to an organization, particularly in managing large numbers of small tier 2 and 3 parts suppliers. Activities like sourcing new suppliers, onboarding suppliers, requesting quotes, requesting order status updates, troubleshooting order issues, and triaging disruptive supply chain events all add up to be incredibly resource-intensive—particularly if you don’t have the right technology systems and business workflows in place.

At smaller companies especially, this burden often falls to the engineers, which drastically hampers productivity. Ask yourself if this level of supply chain management is strategic and manageable for your company, or if it is something you can outsource to further boost productivity, increase focus, and reduce operational costs. 5. STRATEGICALLY SOURCE FOR LOW COST AND HIGH QUALITY

The last major area I would look at when working to improve profitability and reduce costs is your global sourcing strategy. Many companies look to offshoring to reduce costs. However, the biggest risk around offshoring is quality. I have heard a hundred stories of companies that faced major launch delays, insurmountable miscommunication issues, and terrible product defects with overseas suppliers because they didn’t have the right quality management systems in place. Of course, this ultimately affects your bottom line. If you’re interested in manufacturing overseas, my recommendation, particularly for smaller companies, is to look for a manufacturing partner that already has strong relationships with lower-cost suppliers abroad and has the quality management systems in place to ensure you don’t risk a delayed or failed launch. Without experience and teams on the ground overseas, the cost-benefit may not be worth the risk.

KEY TAKEAWAYS In working to improve supply chain profitability and reduce costs, you have to look at the big picture. Reducing part and material costs is part of this picture, but it definitely isn’t everything. You must also look at the overall efficiency and productivity of your engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain operations—AI and automation can help here. Also remember that time is money. Delays caused by quality issues, inefficient workflows, and communication problems will ultimately impact your bottom line.