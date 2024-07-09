BY Sofiya Vyshnevska4 minute read

In the midst of a severe property shortage, the United States finds itself in desperate need of 3.2 million homes and rising. With the average age of U.S. housing stock having climbed from 31 to 40 over the last two decades, it’s evident we’re simply not building enough.

The consequences? Average prices are skyrocketing and even more people find themselves struggling to buy. Last year, the average U.S. household was able to afford just 16% of all homes listed. It’s a problem only solved by building new homes. However, misconceptions complicate the matter, with doubts over the quality, character, price, and process of new construction persistently putting off prospective buyers. Yet, as the chief operating officer of NewHomesMate, a marketplace for new construction homes, I know that these assumptions are simply incorrect. Old homes certainly have their charm, but in my opinion, the U.S. needs to change its mindset and open its arms to new construction in order to overcome the housing crisis.

CRACKS IN THE FOUNDATION: THE PERILS OF PURCHASING AMERICA’S AGING HOMES Faced by average housing prices that seemingly never stop rising, many homebuyers are turning their searches towards older properties in the hope of finding a bargain. Good luck with that. With housing inventory having almost halved since 2019, buyers face stiff competition from a growing number of people desperate to escape rising rents. Unsurprisingly, real estate agents say most offers they receive are now 11%-24% above asking price. There’s certainly truth in the fact that old homes cost 16% less on average than a new property of the same size. However, this fails to consider the astronomical costs required to bring older properties up to modern standards. The average home renovation costs $41,600—and if you intend to get the property and start over, renovations can easily reach six figures.

To get an accurate idea of how much renovations will cost, homebuyers need to hire a specialist to conduct a thorough home inspection and appraisal. If they happen to uncover something nasty, they can always pull out of the purchase, but now they’re out of pocket and back to square one. Should the buyer make it to completion and renovate without breaking the bank, then they have maintenance and upkeep to worry about, which sets owners of older properties back by approximately 4% of its value each year. BUILDING TOMORROW: WHY DEVELOPERS SHOULD PRIORITIZE NEW CONSTRUCTION

With a growing demand for new construction homes and a significant lack of supply, developers find themselves in the perfect position to capitalize. Here are three big reasons building new makes better business sense than retrofitting existing buildings to bring them up to modern standards. 1. Housing Shortages The United States is in dire need of more homes, particularly in its crowded city centers. It also has a large stock of abandoned and dilapidated properties taking up precious real estate. They could be renovated, but this would limit control over their design and layout—reducing the number of properties these spaces could provide.

Rather, to address stock shortages, developers should look to tear them down and transform one plot into multiple homes by building upwards or creating smaller units. With ever-increasing property values pricing buyers out, a greater number of smaller homes—which would come with a smaller price tag—would better serve the needs of today’s market. 2. Energy Efficiency Built using modern materials and methods, the average new construction home is 30% more energy efficient than properties built just a decade ago. Sure, old buildings can be modernized, but getting them up to today’s eco-standards is rarely straightforward. Are current systems easily accessible? Is the structure safe to modify? How much will dealing with these issues cost?

Before deciding whether to renovate or rebuild, developers should run a thorough cost-benefit analysis to determine the true costs involved. It’s often an unpredictable process, and there’s no guarantee that the expenses won’t rack up as new, unexpected issues emerge. Often, building from the ground up makes more financial sense. 3. Profitability Putting ethics and sustainability aside, businesses need to make money and buyers are willing to pay a premium for new construction. Why? Because a fresh coat of paint can hide the cracks in an old home, but buyers don’t know what surprises are hidden behind the drywall. With new construction, buyers have the guarantee of warranties and the added bonus of customizability. Retrofitting may cost less, but often new construction can add enough on to the purchase price to make it worth the additional investment for developers.