Moving beyond detect and respond: How generative AI is revolutionizing the cybersecurity industry

BY Stuart McClure3 minute read

Remember the popular arcade game Whack-a-Mole? As a kid, I had so much fun trying to hit the mole as quickly as I could before it descended back into the box. After years of enjoying this game (and infuriating myself to no end), I found myself in the middle of an adult live-action version of Whack-a-Mole inside the world of cybersecurity. The seemingly sole directive in this ethereal cyber world is to detect and respond first, foremost, and in most cases, solely.

However, a shift is underway, driven by generative AI, to transform the industry from reactive to proactive to preventative, and to put a final stop to the moles and malicious actors once and for all. THE TROUBLE WITH DETECT AND RESPOND The main approach to cybersecurity is detecting and responding to threats after they have breached defenses. Yet, this approach is akin to closing the barn door after the horse has bolted, leaving organizations perpetually one step behind malicious actors. Often, by the time a threat is detected, the damage is already done, with sensitive data and systems compromised.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

This “find and fix” method also perpetuates a troubling cycle where the same attacks recur over and over again. This repetitive pattern stems from the reactive nature of this approach, which prioritizes identifying and remediating breaches versus determining the root cause of an attack. As a result, cybercriminals exploit this predictability to launch variations of the same attacks, repeatedly exploiting vulnerabilities. This not only undermines the effectiveness of cybersecurity measures, but also takes a heavy toll on organizations both financially and reputationally. I’ve seen this throughout my cybersecurity career through four main types of attacks: execution based, identity based, denial of service, and business logic flaws. But the truth is: One attack is too many and the only solution is prevention. Yet, despite its potential, prevention has remained elusive, hindered by the relationship between security and business objectives. While there’s been a push to shift security “left” into the development stages, this can cause a clash between security goals and what developers want to achieve, usually in the form of speed and productivity.

Qwiet AI’s recent developer survey reflected this sentiment, with more than a quarter of those surveyed feeling like their security team’s priorities didn’t align with their development goals. This conflict can lead to rushed development processes, where security takes a back seat and insecure code is produced, making it easier for hackers to exploit weaknesses. GENERATING A PROACTIVE RESPONSE WITH AI Enter generative AI, the catalyst for a seismic transformation in cybersecurity that offers the promise of a preventative and proactive approach to defending against evolving threats. What’s exciting about AI-based solutions is their ability to build upon existing threat intelligence capabilities. By gathering and analyzing vast amounts of data from multiple sources in real time, security officials can stay ahead of evolving threats and proactively safeguard critical systems and data. Generative AI tools can automate certain aspects of threat response, such as triaging alerts, investigating incidents, and implementing remediation measures.

advertisement

To fix the cybersecurity problem for good, at its roots, we need to go where it all starts, the source code. For developers, these generative AI tools offer a range of benefits that weren’t available with traditional security methods. This includes the ability to detect both known and unknown vulnerabilities in their code. Unlike conventional security measures that often rely on pre-existing databases of threats, generative AI allows for a comprehensive analysis of the code, identifying potential weak points that may have been overlooked or undetected by traditional means. These tools can also take into context the logic flows around the code, making sure a fix will actually work. This contextual analysis is crucial for ensuring that proposed fixes are not only effective in addressing the identified vulnerabilities, but also seamlessly integrate with the existing codebase without causing unintended consequences or disruptions. This personalized approach to cybersecurity not only enhances protection but also minimizes disruption to business operations, supporting business growth and competitiveness. Some emerging generative AI tools not only pinpoint weaknesses within the codebase but also generate precise and effective solutions to remediate them. This transformative feature represents a significant advancement in the realm of software security, streamlining the process of addressing identified vulnerabilities and enhancing overall code quality.