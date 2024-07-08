BY Eric Miquelon3 minute read

When you travel as much as I do (and/or have a serious caffeine habit), you spend a lot of time in cafés—working, taking meetings, waiting for planes to board. At some point, you’ve probably walked into one of these places and thought, “Wait… have I been here before?”

In a recent Guardian article, Filterworld author Kyle Chayka has a word for these “21st-century generic cafes.” He calls them “AirSpace,” an apt term for places that offer “plentiful daylight… industrial-size wood tables… walls painted white or covered in subway tiles.” In other words, places that look like a real-life Instagram feed. But for Chayka, they’re more than that. They’re symptoms of a larger trend: the “flattening” of culture. Our culture, he argues, has become overly dependent on algorithms, particularly the kind of recommendation systems that power apps like Netflix and TikTok. From movies to music, home décor to coffee shops, we’ve been gently pushed towards a more generic set of styles. As a result, we’re losing some of the chaotic creativity that makes us human. As someone who works in tech, I was fascinated and disturbed by Chayka’s claims. On the one hand, I’m a proponent of responsible, thoughtful AI. I’ve seen what this technology can do, and I believe that it will help us work smarter, be more productive, and even solve some of our biggest challenges.

On the other hand, I see Chayka’s point. How we use technology matters. And whenever a brand tries to replace creativity, compassion, and connection with tech—even if it’s really, really powerful tech—they end up delivering something that feels cold and generic. But his article made me wonder: Is the technology the problem, or the implementation of that technology? What if, when implemented thoughtfully, AI and other powerful technologies can help us be better focused on the “more human” parts of our jobs, those that are centered aroundhuman interaction?

I recently saw a good example of this firsthand. A client of ours, a chain of hardware stores, was known for its personalized service. Customers loved visiting these stores and talking to their staff. The problem was that the employees spent a lot of time on inventory and other behind-the-scenes tasks, and they didn’t have much time or energy to invest in their customer experience—not as much as they would have liked, anyway. AI helped change that. By automating and accelerating the rote parts of their work, AI enabled the staff to spend more time doing what they do best: listening to their customers, sharing their expertise, and generally being the human face of the company. Rather than replacing the human element, the business used technology to bring humanity to the forefront, and that made all the difference. That’s what has me so excited about AI, and so optimistic about what we can do with this technology. I’ve often heard others compare the AI revolution to the Industrial Revolution because both involve transforming the way we work. But while the Industrial Revolution pushed people to work more like machines, the AI revolution is, at its best, a celebration of human creativity, compassion, and connection.

